ESSEX County Council has been given more than £5 million to help Covid-19 test and trace.

The grant is part of £300 million pledged nationally last month by the Government.

The council will use the money to develop tailored outbreak control plans, working with the NHS Test and Trace service.

Councils will also be expected to ensure testing capacity is deployed effectively to high-risk locations.

In total County Hall was given £5,783,212.

Health minister Nadine Dorries, said: “Local authorities play a vital role in the effort to contain Covid-19 in their communities.

“The funding awarded will help each local area work hand in hand with Public Health England and contact tracers to focus on the containment of local outbreaks, to control the transmission of this virus.

“The public response to the rollout of NHS Test and Trace has been fantastic, and we continue to rely on everyone to play their part and follow the latest guidelines.”

National Test and Trace Adviser Tom Riordan added: “Communities and local authorities must be at the heart of NHS Test and Trace.

“Their work to respond to the virus has already been exemplary, and demonstrates exactly how we have all come together to respond to the virus.”

It comes as Essex residents were urged to continue following social distancing guidelines in order to reduce the chance of catching or spreading Covid-19.

Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex County Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “As shops and other attractions start to re-open, it might feel like the threat of Covid-19 is lessening and that we don’t need to follow Government advice as strictly. However, this is not the case.

“Social distancing is in place for a reason and that is to protect you. I would like to thank those that have and continue to follow the guidelines – we all have a responsibility to stay alert.”