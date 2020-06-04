PEACEFUL protesters will join forces in Colchester on Sunday in a powerful show of solidarity against institutional racism and police brutality.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration, which has been organised by students at the University of Essex, will see people meet outside Castle Park at the war memorial at 1pm.

Those who wish to do so, will then march through the town, before returning to the park where crowds will listen to speeches.

In a bid to obey Government guidelines on social distancing, activists are being urged to wear face masks, bring sanitiser and keep two metres apart from each other.

People looking to attend to have their voices heard and help evoke change are encouraged to take along posters or placards featuring a strong message.

Organisers have also said Essex Police is aware of the protest, so people can expect to see the force's presence during the event.

Picture: PA Wire

Sophie, 21, who studies at the University of Essex, has been instrumental in arranging the protest.

She said: “It has taken a lot for me to pluck up the courage to organise this event but this demonstration is important because change has to happen.

“We can’t sit at home and expect change to happen without actively going out and having our voices heard.

“I do not condone violence so this protest is going to be peaceful, and there will be a big emphasise on that.”

The protest comes after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in the US when a police officer pushed his knee on to his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The harrowing incident, which was captured on video and subsequently viewed by millions, has sparked mass outrage, and has led to demonstrations across the world.

"This starts at the grassroots levels and this is not just a problem in the US, it happens here in the UK too," Sophie added.

“I could probably tell you more than 100 stories of the racism I have experienced in the short 21 years I have been alive, so enough is enough."

Black Lives Matter Colchester has now launched a fundraiser and generated more than £600, which will fund equipment and be put towards the Black Lives Matter fund.

To donate to the cause, visit paypal.me/blmcolch.