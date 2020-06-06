McDonald’s is beginning to open restaurants for Drive-Thru and more restaurants for McDelivery across the country.

More places are now open in Essex, with the brand expected to open more in the coming days and weeks.

There are special measures in place to keep staff and customers safe.

This includes social distancing, ordering via the app and contactless payments.

McDonald’s is also only offering a reduced menu.

There is no breakfast offering and a number of special items have been cut.

Here is what is on offer during lockdown:

• Big Mac

• Quarter Pounder with cheese

• McChicken Sandwich

• Vegetable Deluxe

• Hamburger

• Cheese burger

• Double cheese burger

• Chicken McNuggets

• Chicken Selects

• 20 Chicken McNuggets

• Filet-o-Fish

• Fries

• Mozzarella dippers

• Veggie dippers

• Happy Meal Veggie dippers

• Apple and grape fruit bag

• McFlurry – Maltesers, Smarties, Oreo

There will also be drinks and some McCafe items available.