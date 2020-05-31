FOUR horses have died during a stable fire in Essex.

Crews from Harlow, Old Harlow and Leaden Roding were called to Wood Row, Hatfield Broad Oak, at 11.15am on Sunday, where a stable was on fire.

Despite the valiant efforts of firefighters, four horses died in the blaze.

Mark Nevill, watch manager at Leaden Roding Fire Station, said: "When we arrived a row of stables and surrounding hedgerow were completely alight.

"Water supplied were difficult, so it was necessary to set up a water shuttle to help us fight the fire.

"Our firefighters worked extremely hard in difficult conditions to bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

"Sadly, four horses died at the scene."

The fire was extinguished by 1.55pm.

An investigation will take place into the fire in due course.