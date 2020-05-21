EASYJET has said it will resume some flights on 15 June, with all passengers and cabin crew told to wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline announced that it would restart a "small number" of routes where there is enough customer demand.

The initial schedule will include domestic routes across the UK and France.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said that "these are small and carefully planned steps".

Mr Lundgren said that further routes will be announced over the coming weeks "as customer demand increases and lockdown measures across Europe are relaxed".

The low cost airline said its actions were in line with government advice and that it had consulted with aviation authorities, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

EasyJet's planes have been grounded since late March when the coronavirus spread across Europe.

A number of other airlines have announced tentative plans to ramp up their operations from the skeleton schedules currently being used due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryanair plans to restore 40 per cent of its flights from July 1, while British Airways is due to make a “meaningful return” to service in the same month.

Earlier this week easyJet fell victim to a “highly sophisticated” cyber attack, exposing the email addresses and travel details of millions of customers.

The hackers accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers, and the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them.

The easyJet chief executive and chairman are also facing a fight for their futures as the airline's founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, bids to have them removed from their posts in a shareholder vote due tomorrow.

Easyjet has furloughed thousands of staff and borrowed £600 million under a government-backed financing scheme as it seeks to shield itself from the effects of the coronavirus crisis that has hit the industry hard, with BA, Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic collectively planning 18,000 job losses.