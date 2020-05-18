A MAN from Clacton has been arrested after a woman was hit with a 'cosh' during a robbery at a nature reserve.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was attacked by two people at the Chelmer Valley Nature Reserve on Sunday evening.

They demanded cash before assaulting her, but made off without taking anything.

A spokesman for Essex Police said two people were arrested in connection with a robbery less than 45 minutes after it took place.

He added: "It was reported a woman in her 40s had been walking through the nature reserve, known as the Bunny Walks, shortly before 5.30pm on Sunday when she was approached by two people.

"They demanded money from the woman, who was also assaulted with what’s been described as a cosh-like weapon, but ran off without taking anything.

"A man and a woman were arrested shortly after 6pm. Both are currently in custody."

A 43-year-old man, from Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to the incident.

A 29 year-old woman, from Hatfield Peverel, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of Class B or C drugs.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 965 of May 17.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.