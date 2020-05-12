EXTRA trains will be added to Greater Anglia services to help commuters maintain social distancing measures as they return to work.

From Monday, the operator will run an amended Saturday timetable, which will see more trains on the Great Eastern Main Line from Colchester, Clacton and Southend to London.

The Norwich-London intercity service, will continue to run once an hour, but during peak periods will not call at Colchester or Chelmsford running non-stop between Manningtree and Stratford.

Passengers at Colchester will be served by three trains per hour and at Chelmsford by four trains per hour on the Great Eastern Main Line.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “Government advice is still to avoid public transport, so please only travel with us if your journey is absolutely essential.

“We are continuously monitoring passenger numbers to make sure customers can continue to follow Government and Public Health England guidelines on social distancing wherever possible.

“Our top priority is customers and staff can travel safely while the coronavirus outbreak persists."

Additional cleaning of high contact areas will take place and customers are encouraged to purchase tickets online or using the Greater Anglia app.

Mr Burles added: "If that’s not possible then please use contactless payment on our ticket vending machines.

“We have marked up our trains and stations with tape and markings to help customers to socially distance. A one door in and one door out system may be in operation on some trains or stations, please look or listen out for instructions from our staff.

“There are other ways that customers can help us to keep them safe – please consider starting or finishing work earlier or later so that not everyone is travelling at the same time.

“The Government is also advising people to wear a face covering when using public transport.”

The revised timetable is as follows:

Every 20 minutes

Southend Victoria-Liverpool Street

Half-hourly

Stansted Airport-Liverpool Street

Cambridge-Liverpool Street

Hertford East-Liverpool Street

Ipswich-Liverpool Street (plus Norwich to London services)

Hourly

Bishops Stortford-Stratford

Meridian Water-Stratford

Norwich-Liverpool Street (not calling at Colchester or Chelmsford during peak hours)

Clacton-Liverpool Street

Braintree-Liverpool Street

Harwich-Manningtree

Walton-Colchester via Colchester Town

Southminster-Wickford

Sudbury-Marks Tey

Norwich-Sheringham, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Cambridge/Stansted Airport

Ipswich-Felixstowe, Lowestoft, and Cambridge

Two-hourly

Ipswich-Peterborough