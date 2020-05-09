FOOD giant Unilever is recalling Wall’s Mini Calippo (Orange and Lemon-Lime) multi-packs because they may contain small pieces of metal, the Food Standards Agency says.

They are: pack size 6 x 480ml (multi-pack)

Batch code L0121, L0122, L0123, L0124, L0125 and L0126

Best beforeend dates: April 2022 and May 2022

Action taken by the company

Unilever is recalling the above product.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.