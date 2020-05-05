A fed-up homeowner was left baffled after a five-foot-high model dinosaur he put in his front garden to cheer up neighbours during lockdown was stolen.

Craig Williams, 39, and his partner James Williams, 38, run mobile petting zoo J&C Party Pets during the summer, in Promenade Park in Maldon.

The couple were due to unveil their new, unique six-piece dinosaur display when the mobile zoo opened in the park on March 20.

But due to the coronavirus lockdown, Craig and James are not able to run their seasonal zoo this year - and had to find a different home for the five dinosaur models.

The couple set up the dinos in their front garden in Mayland, to distract and cheer up their neighbours during the lockdown, and excite any young children on their street.

But much to their disappointment, when they woke up on Sunday, Craig and James found the centrepiece of their dinosaur display had been stolen.

The five foot tall model of a Dilong paradoxus was smuggled away from the couple's garden at around midnight, by "opportunist thieves" who drove off in a silver Land Rover Discovery, Craig said.

He said: "Losing this dinosaur over the weekend was the final nail in the coffin, really.

"The impact of coronavirus has really hit us hard - we're registered as a mobile zoo, so we have had no government support, and we have no assets.

"We've been fighting tooth and nail to apply for this coronavirus business interruption loan, and we're also going to try and apply for this new micro loan that's been announced.

"The model dinosaurs were a big investment for us this year - they cost about £5,000 all together. The value of the missing dinosaur was £700.

"We just thought, great, that's all we need right now."

Craig, who has run J&C Party Pets with James for the past five years now, added that the bespoke dinosaur model seems like an "odd" thing to steal.

"It's a lot of effort to put in for something that isn't really needed - I don't think anybody is going to jump at the chance to buy it off the thieves," he said.

"I thought it was a prank at first - we were hoping it would have turned up by this morning [Monday].

"It'll probably end up at a car boot sale or be listed online for a couple of hundred pounds when all this is over."

He has now had to move the other dinosaur models off his front lawn and into storage, for fear that the thieves may strike again.

Craig said: "I just feel bad as I've had to move the others indoors, so people aren't going to get to enjoy them.

"We could have put them into storage when we knew the zoo wasn't going to go ahead at Promenade Park.

"But we though, why don't we put them in our front garden, just as something to give neighbours a bit of a giggle and distract them from everything else going on.

"We would love to put the dinosaurs back in the garden - but it would be irresponsible to do so, now."

The couple, who keep 400 animals at a rented farm unit, added that everybody on their street and in their community has been "really supportive".

He said: "We had a bucket out on our front garden alongside the dinosaur display, and we would collect about £6 or £7 a day.

"It doesn't sound like much, but it's enough to buy a big bag of hay to feed the animals.

"Just this morning, somebody dropped a card through our door with £20 in it, after the theft.

"Our business wouldn't be here now if it wasn't for the generosity of members of the public.

"We will find a way of raising the funds needed to replace this dinosaur," he added.

Ben's brother, Daniel, has set up a GoFundMe page to help the couple raise the funds they need.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-bring-dinosaur-home?.