A PLAN of action to help care homes across Essex tackle the Covid-19 crisis has been drawn up after it was revealed more than 200 people have died since the outbreak began.

Figures from the Care Quality Commission show up to April 27 there have been 263 deaths in care homes across the county.

Essex County Council, in partnership with Public Health England, is piloting a new approach to minimise deaths.

It will mean any home with one suspected case should contact the council and Public Health Englan within 24 hours. The council will then arrange infection control support.

All staff and residents in the identified home will then be tested.

Homes will also be able to contact a rapid response team at County Hall, or Public Health England’s response cell to get help.

For homes with no cases the plan will be to regularly test staff and residents.

The council plans to shield homes with no cases, and the shielding is expected to go on for some months.

John Spence, the council's adult social care and health boss, said: “Our policy is to intervene early to prevent outbreaks but, where they occur, contain them at the earliest opportunity.

"Protecting the NHS was obviously the first priority during the first phase of the outbreak, but now the focus needs to shift to prevent the spread of infection in care homes.

“Our adult social care and public health teams have worked at pace to come up with a new approach to combat this issue which is now being piloted.

"It is one of the first approaches of its kind in the country and goes further than the existing guidance because we will act at the point when a single case is identified.”

Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex County Council's director of public health, said the new approach was based on early testing, swift intervention and support for homes.

Dr Gogarty said: “We are taking this action because infection is often established in care homes before we have been able to intervene. Now, we will act at the earliest point when a single infection is identified and at this point we will test every resident and worker in the home to establish how far the virus has spread.

“We are proposing to phase in new processes for testing and infection control and although this will take time to embed, we believe it is the right approach.”