ESSEX'S tourism industry has suffered a fresh setback after the Prime Minister warned the effective travel ban would not be lifted while there was a risk of a second wave of the coronavirus.

Tourism is worth more than £1million a day to Tendring, which includes seaside resorts such as Clacton and Walton.

Boris Johnson has pledged to help the country's economy bounce back "as strongly as it possibly can" after the ban on non-essential travel left sections of the tourism industry in tatters.

He cautioned against expecting a return to normality until it was safe to do so.

It comes as police forces across the country continue to turn holidaymakers back if they are suspected of embarking on long-distance travel, with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove this week telling MPs that members of the public should not travel to visit popular British seaside resorts "at the moment and for some time to come".

But Mr Johnson told a concerned business owner that tourism would be managed so as to avoid a second wave of coronavirus cases, having confirmed on Thursday that the country had officially passed the first peak.

Mr Johnson said: "We're going to make sure the UK bounces back as strongly as it possibly can but we've got to be sensible.

"It's vital that does not fray and we don't see people starting to disregard what we're saying.

"Michelle, the short answer is you're dead right, we have to get your business going again, we've got to get tourism going again.

"But we can't allow such a big influx of tourists as to create a second spike - a second wave - of the disease."

Closed - Clacton's popular seafront Pavilion

The Prime Minister said the Government would announce "a road map - a menu of options" about the "dates and times" of easing restrictions next week.

People have been warned to stay away from Tendring's beaches during the Coronavirus pandemic.

To discourage visitors, the council has closed its car parks, and is installing signs along its beaches warning people to stay at home.

The council said that anyone seen to be deliberately ignoring national rules on social distancing is being spoken to, and patrols are also taking in beauty spots to ensure they are only being used by people close enough to walk or cycle to them.

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council, previously said: "Usually we are shouting loudly about our beautiful beaches and top attractions, but in this new phenomenon it is important that everyone embraces the concept of staying at home and staying apart from others.

“So for now we would like to see our beaches stay empty, and would encourage everyone to come back and visit the Essex Sunshine Coast once this situation is over.

"For an area where tourism is worth more than £1million per day to the economy each year, we are really keen for visitors; but not under the current circumstances.

“To be clear for our local residents, if you live close to the beach then you can use this for your daily exercise, but you must observe social distancing, staying at least six feet (two metres) away from others, and avoid touching shared surfaces such as handrails.”