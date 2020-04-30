Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK is now “past the peak” of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Johnson, who was leading his first Downing Street press briefing since recovering from coronavirus, said he would be setting out a plan on how the country would recover next week.

Mr Johnson said: “At no stage has our NHS been overwhelmed, no patient went without a ventilator, no patient was deprived of intensive care, we have five of the seven projected Nightingale wards.

“It is thanks to that massive collective effort to shield the NHS that we avoided an uncontrollable and catastrophic epidemic where the reasonable worst-case scenario was 500,000 deaths.

“I can confirm today that for the first time we are past the peak of this disease.

“We are past the peak and on the downward slope.”

“Until this day comes (when an inoculation is ready), and we cannot say exactly when this will be, we are going to have to beat this disease by our growing resolve and ingenuity,” he added.

Mr Johnson acknowledged the difficulties the public has suffered during “enforced confinement” where they have not been able to see friends and family while worrying about jobs.

“Your effort and your sacrifice is working and has been proved to work,” he said.