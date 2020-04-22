Easing social distancing measures in the UK too earlier could lead to a "second peak" of the coronavirus, the Foreign Secretary has warned.

Standing in for PM Boris Johnson at this afternoon's daily briefing, Dominic Raab told the nation changing things too early could trigger a second lockdown which would "prolong the economic pain".

Mr Raab also made it clear the country was not yet out of the woods. Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, also used the briefing to warn people not to expect "a sudden fall away of cases" after the peak.

Professor Chris Whitty told reporters at the daily Downing Street press briefing that some measures would need to stay in place until there was a vaccine or a drug which reduced the severity of Covid-19.

He did not spell out exactly the type of measures that would be needed but ministers are known to be looking at the need for some element of social distancing to be maintained.

Prof Whitty also said people should be realistic about how long it would take for an effective Covid-19 treatment or vaccine to be developed.

However, he added that he was "very hopeful" vaccines which have proof of concept will be available much earlier than a year.

Speaking at the daily Down Street press conference, Prof Whitty said: "In the long run, the exit from this is going to be one of two things, ideally.

"A vaccine, and there are a variety of ways they can be deployed... or, and or, highly effective drugs so that people stop dying of this disease even if they catch it, or which can prevent this disease in vulnerable people.

"Until we have those, and the probability of having those any time in the next calendar year are incredibly small and I think we should be realistic about that."

Today it was announced the UK has suffered 763 more hospital deaths from the coronavirus taking the country’s total number of victims to 18,100.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier today the country is in the peak of the virus outbreak while businesses and authorities are watching with bated breath for the numbers to come down before they can consider easing the lockdown.

However, it is estimated the coronavirus outbreak in the UK may have killed more than 41,000 people in total when nonhospital deaths are included.

The head of the Armed Forces used this afternoon's briefing to praise Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore, whose fundraising for the NHS "embodies the sense of service and duty ingrained" in Britain's military.

Capt Moore has raised more than £28m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30.

Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter singled Capt Moore out for praise at Wednesday's daily coronavirus press conference, stating: "We've even mobilised 99-year-old veterans".

"I think everyone would agree that Captain Tom Moore embodies the sense of service and duty ingrained in our Armed Forces," he said.

"Our Armed Forces are drawn from every part of the United Kingdom and much of the Commonwealth and they take great pride in serving the communities that they are part of.

"Everyone is experiencing real challenges at the moment and it makes me feel immensely proud of our collective national effort in pulling together behind those on the front line to combat this unprecedented challenge which I firmly believe we will defeat together."