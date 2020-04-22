ANOTHER 56 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Essex.

Department of Health and Social Care figures show 2,474 residents across the county have now tested positive for the virus.

This is up from 2,418 cases yesterday.

In the Essex County Council authority area there have been 1,980 confirmed cases, up from 1,929.

Two more cases have been confirmed in Thurrock, up to 236 from 234.

There have been three more positive test in Southend, up to 238 from 235.

As of 3pm there have been 133,495 cases of coronavirus in the UK.

18,100 people have died, up 759 from yesterday.