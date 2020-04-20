BURGLARS stole thousands of pounds after breaking into Colchester Zoo.

Police are appealing after the raid at the Maldon Road attraction earlier this year.

The admissions office was broken into at around 2.30am on January 31 and a safe containing a four-figure sum of cash was taken.

Damage worth a five-figure sum was caused during the raid.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you recognise the men pictured, have any information about where they are, or have any other information about the burglary please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/16586/20."

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

*Police have only today released details on the incident.