A LIFE-SAVING air ambulance trust is appealing for support in an attempt to protect its paramedics.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance which is based in Earls Colne, is asking residents to help its crews to continue delivering its 24/7 helicopter emergency medical service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The trust has revealed it is trying to make sure its teams have the personal protective equipment they need to work safely.

Now the trust needs to raise £50,000 in order to cover the cost of providing the equipment for its critical care teams for six months.

The critical care teams are continuing to provide their service attending road traffic accidents, cardiac arrests and medical emergencies across the county.

The trust is also providing transport for NHS patients between hospitals during the outbreak.

Prices for PPE equipment can vary from £3,263 for a powered air respirator system down to just £4 for a single use face shield.

Clinical director Stuart Elms said: “Our pre-hospital care doctors and critical care paramedics are working in a demanding environment and knowing they are protecting themselves, and our patients, by having the correct PPE is a huge relief.

“We are working incredibly hard with our NHS partners to help transfer patients where needed.

“We are using a variety of resources to provide this vital transfer assistance as well as continuing our normal pre-hospital critical care service.

“This may see a transfer team dropped off by helicopter and moving a patient by land ambulance as our other team deal with a serious road traffic collision.

“We are working hard to keep our level of care working around the clock, but we still need the support from the people to help us do this.”

To donate to the appeal, visit ehaat.org/ppe-appeal or text PPE to 70588 to pledge £10.