DETECTIVES are searching for two men in connection with a murder investigation.

Officers want to speak to Keith McCarthy, 40, and Anthony Galvin, 19, in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Kerrin Repman in Harwich.

Detectives believe Mr Repman was deliberately hit by a dark coloured BMW as he was travelling on a motorbike on Marine Parade on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 15.

The BMW driver and a passenger left the scene on foot.

Despite efforts of officers and paramedics, Mr Repman sadly died.

A woman aged in her 70's, who was also seriously injured in the incident, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton said: "I would strongly urge Keith and Anthony to contact police to assist us with our enquiries.

"Anybody who is found to be assisting these men in any way will be subject of a thorough investigation and could find themselves prosecuted for assisting an offender.

"I also urge anyone who has information about either of their whereabouts to contact Essex Police on 101, by email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk or by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020119Z99-PO1.

"If you do not wish to contact police directly, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously."

Both Keith McCarthy and Anthony Galvin are described as being 5ft 5ins tall and are believed to have links to Harwich, Hertfordshire, London and Ireland.