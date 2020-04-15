THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex has surpassed 2,000.

The latest figures released by Public Health England today (Wednesday, April 15) show a further 37 coronavirus tests have come back positive in the county in the past 24 hours.

This means the total number of confirmed cases in Essex stands at 2,014.

In total 224 people have tested positive in Southend, while 201 have also contracted the virus in Thurrock.

A further 1,589 residents in the rest of Essex have also tested positive.

Across the UK some 14,982 tests were carried out in the 24 hours up to 9am on Tuesday, Downing Street has said, despite there being the capacity to test more than 19,000 people a day.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Testing capacity is increasing all of the time, both in terms of drive-through sites and in NHS labs. Testing capacity in NHS and Public Health England laboratories is now at 19,807."

However, this falls short of the Government's expectation to reach 25,000 tests a day by Wednesday, April 15.