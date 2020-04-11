THE region covering Essex has the second lowest Covid-19 hospital admissions in the UK. In addition, Essex is in close proximity to London and has a population of 1.4m.

Why? Because we’re staying at home…

In a light-hearted Facebook post, Essex Coronavirus Action – which is spearheading the countywide Covid-19 awareness campaign – asked the question: “Why is it Essex in the region (East of England) that has the second lowest level of hospital admissions in the country even though its population of 1.4m is very close to London?”

The answer? “Because Essex people are making a massive difference by listening to Government advice about staying at home and social distancing."

The graph showing the East of England hospital admissions - Essex is part of this region

It also points to the Essex Coronavirus Action Facebook page which is hitting huge numbers of people on Facebook, supported by a dedicated team of people giving the latest advice and guidance.