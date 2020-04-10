The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Essex has now reached 1567, according to latest reports.

Public Health England confirmed the county recorded a increase of 123 on yesterday's figure.

Of the total, 1,232, cases were recorded in the Essex County Council authority area, 180 in Southend and 155 in Thurrock.

In the UK collectively, 70,272 people have now tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 8,958 of those hospitalised in the UK having tested positive for coronavirus, have sadly died.