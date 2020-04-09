Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care after a two night stay, Downing Street has said.

A spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He is in extremely good spirits."

Mr Johnson had spent two nights in the unit at St Thomas' Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

He was taken to the London hospital on Sunday, ten days after testing positive for the virus and is still "receiving close monitoring", the spokesman said.