A NEW High Sheriff has been appointed for Essex.

Julie Fosh, who is from North Fambridge, near Maldon, has become the 840th person to be appointed to the role.

Since retiring from teaching five years ago Julie has become involved with several voluntary organisations including the Essex Youth Trust and the Essex Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs, which has reinforced her determination to help young people.

She said: “We all agree that these are tricky times, but we want to keep on keeping on.

“Never before have the frontline and voluntary services been so vital and we have a role to play in supporting them and buoying them up.

“We will need ideas about working creatively in new ways and will be making more use of social media, Skype and Face-time.

“It will be a challenge, but I am up for it.

“Many events are currently being cancelled or postponed but hopefully by late summer or autumn things will improve, so I expect to have a particularly busy time then.”

The traditional ceremony for the High Sheriff, which is usually held in Essex County Council chambers was cancelled due to coronavirus and instead a private ceremony took place in Julie’s back garden. During her year of office, Julie wants to include a garden party at Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome, a comedy night by one of her former students and an Essex coastal path walk from Harwich to Tilbury.

Money raised from the events will go the High Sheriff’s Fund.

Traditionally, the role of High Sheriff is a male domain, but increadingly women such as Julie, who have made their mark in the community, are taking up the office with great success.