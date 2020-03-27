The outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) has led to reduced resources across waste services in Essex.

In a statement, Essex County Council makes clear:

Local councils are working hard in Essex to minimise disruption to residents.

However, councils are having to make decisions to temporarily suspend elements of the waste service in order to maintain public health and safety.

Despite the reduction in staff levels, they have continued to work tirelessly to ensure a service is maintained for residents during this extraordinary time.

Alongside other critical services such as the NHS, police and fire services, these key workers are working hard on the frontline every day to ensure our bins, bags and boxes are collected.

Cllr Simon Walsh, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “I want to say a special thank you and extend my appreciation to each and every member of the collection crews in Essex, for their effort and dedication to maintain vital services for our residents.

“We can all do our bit to support others in these unprecedented times. I know that some of us have even been putting messages of support in our windows to say thank you and let them know they are appreciated.

“We are asking all residents to be understanding and act responsibly during this time.”

Below are ways in which residents can support their local collection crews:

• Please maintain at least two metres distance and do not approach collection crews

• Please avoid putting out additional waste for collection. If every household puts out more waste than usual, the collection vehicles will fill up quicker. This could result in some households not having their waste collected, as well as placing additional strain on collection crews

• Please continue to treat collection crews with respect

• Please place your bins, boxes and bags at the kerbside ready for your collection

• Please be mindful where you park your car on collection day. With more people at home, residential roads are busier with parked cars making it harder for collection vehicles to get through.

If residents are self-isolating, either as a precaution or because they have a confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis, they should also follow this advice:

• Double bag all personal waste such as used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths, securely in plastic bags or bin liners.

• Store these bags separately to other waste for at least 72 hours before placing in the general rubbish collection.

• Regular household recycling and waste should be treated as normal.

Residents can keep up to date with any changes to their waste and recycling services in Essex by following @loveessexuk on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visiting http://www.loveessex.org/coronavirus

STAY HOME - SAVE LIVES - SUPPORT EACH OTHER - Key message from Essex County Council