There are now 88 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Essex, health bosses have confirmed.

The newest figures show a jump of 17 from Sunday evening, when the Department of Health confirmed that the total stood at 71.

The latest numbers showed there are 67 in Essex County Council district, along with a further 13 in Thurrock and eight in Southend.

The number of positive cases throughout the country now stands at 6,650.

As of 1pm on March 23, 335 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.