THREE men have been arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a van.

A 44-year-old man from Colchester, a 29-year-old man from Witham, and a 36-year-old man from Chelmsford, were arrested today (Monday, March 23) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

It comes after a 41-year-old man was killed in a collision along Witham Road, near Cressing Temple Barns, yesterday (Sunday, March 22) afternoon.

Police say all three men remain in custody for questioning.

The driver of the van involved in the crash is being treated as a witness and is helping with the ongoing investigation.

Inspector Rob Brettell, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My team are continuing to investigate the circumstances around this collision, in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“We are continuing to review dash cam footage and speaking to witnesses.

“From our enquiries so far, we believe he was one of group of motorcyclists travelling together shortly before the collision.

“We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a group of motorbikes travelling along the road between 4.30pm and 5pm or has dash cam footage.”

Anyone who can help police is asked to submit information and footage online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P27-PO1.