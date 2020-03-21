A ZOO is remaining open to welcome visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colchester Zoo is open this weekend, although several facilities within the zoo being closed.

The soft play complex Jungle Tumble, Sensation Station, Lorikeet Walkthrough and Discovery Centre are temporarily closed.

The zoo's restaurant seating facilities and the patisserie are also temporarily closed until further notice.

However, take-away options will continue to be available from Penguini’s Restaurant, Southern Kitchen and The Outpost Coffee Lounge and other catering outlets.

In a statement, a spokesman said: "We are kindly asking the following persons to refrain from visiting Colchester Zoo;

Those who have recently travelled from or via Mainland China, South Korea, Iran, or Italy

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 who are self-isolating

Those living with persons who are self-isolating

"If you fit any of the criteria above and have booked tickets to visit or paid to participate in an Animal Experience please contact us at enquiries@colchesterzoo.org so we can advise you of your options.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and will update you with any further changes."

For full details visit www.colchester-zoo.com/2020/03/coronavirus-notice.