BRAXTED Park is certainly having a busy start to 2020.

The county’s premier wedding and events venue has just appointed a new Executive Chef and launched a new catering brand, Braxted Park Kitchen.

Executive Chef, Evan Marshall joins the Braxted Park team from luxury boutique hotel and restaurant Maison Talbooth, where he spent 14 years working as head chef and general manager.

Born and trained in New Zealand, he has worked in restaurants around the world, and these global experiences have influenced and shaped his cooking style and techniques.

Duncan Clark, owner of Braxted Park, said: “Evan is passionate about using locally sourced, seasonal produce to create exciting and diverse dishes and dining experiences, a vision that mirrors that of Braxted Park’s new catering brand, Braxted Park Kitchen.”

Launched in January, Braxted Park Kitchen will allow the Essex country estate to bring its wedding and event catering in-house, ensuring Braxted Park’s exceptionally high standards are always achieved, and will specialise in bringing wedding, banqueting and event catering to life.

The new brand has a strong focus on locally sourced produce, including game organically reared on the Braxted Park Estate, and Evan will be working with the estate’s gamekeepers to create a menu that’s seasonal, fresh and exciting.

“We are excited by the delicious, seasonal menus that Evan will be creating under the new Braxted Park Kitchen banner,” Duncan adds. “We are very lucky to be surrounded by some of the country’s best food producers and will be taking full advantage of this, and our estate really is its very own larder, with a good supply of game reared here at Braxted Park which we will now be able to incorporate into our menus.”

Guests at Braxted Park will be able to choose from a number of catering options, including fine dining style dishes, sharing boards, grazing tables, and formal American BBQ served at the table. Guests can even carve their own joint of meat, choosing between locally reared beef and pork, chicken or lamb. Evan has also devised a delicious plant-based menu, giving vegetarian and vegan guests a number of varied options.

When it comes to evening food choices, the diverse Braxted Park Kitchen menu will offer new choices, including an “Eighties Buffet” with a twist through to Wood Fired Pizza and an authentic Asado Grill.

Alongside the launch of the new brand, the estate will be investing in and completely transforming its catering kitchen, which will enable Braxted Park to widen its catering offering for both its weddings and events. Currently Braxted Park holds 100 weddings and 40 events throughout the year which, alongside private events, includes its popular Christmas Winter Ball and Ascot Summer Party as well as a number of large-scale private events for up to 2,000 people.

