A WORLD-FAMOUS jam maker put on a royal spread for the Earl and Countess of Wessex during their visit.

The royal couple visited Wilkin and Sons’ factory in Tiptree as part of the Prince’s birthday celebrations.

Prince Edward has a special interest in farming and food manufacturers while his wife, Sophie, is honorary president of LEAF - Linking the Environment And Farming - an organisation which promotes better understanding of farming with close links to the Tiptree farm.

As well as a tour of the factory, the prince was treated to a birthday cake in the Tiptree tea room.

The royals also took the time to say hello to schoolchildren and residents who came to see them.

There has been a long history of the established company getting royal recognition.

In 1911, Wilkin and Sons was awarded a Royal Warrant from King George V as it dispatched jam to Khartoum, Nigeria, Rangoon and the Falkland Islands.

In 1954, it received another Royal Warrant from the Queen for the supply of jam and marmalade.

The family-owned company marked its 125 year anniversary celebrations in 2010 with a special visit from the Queen.

Pupils from Tiptree’s primary schools turned out to welcome the couple yesterday afternoon.

The youngsters waved flags and cheered as the pair arrived.

Kate Atkins, teacher at Tiptree Heath Primary School, said the pupils had enjoyed the day.

She said: “They found it exciting, they’ve been excited all week about it. They really enjoyed waving their flags.”

Clare Walker, who is deputy head St Lukes Primary School, added: “The pupils were extremely excited. They are so proud to be representing their school and they’ve earned this reward.

“They really enjoyed the helicopter flying over.”

Ann-Marie Bearne, production group leader at Wilkin & Son, has worked at the firm for 26 years and met the Queen in 2010.

She said: "By the afternoon, we were all getting quite excited

"Not many people can say they have met two lots of royals.

"They spoke to everybody and they were lovely."