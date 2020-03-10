The Earl and Countess of Wessex are taking a tour of Essex today.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie will be visiting a number of organisations across the county this morning and afternoon.

Their first stop will be the Heritage Centre at Foulness Island, Churchend.

From there they will travel to West Mersea where they will visit The Company Shed and West Mersea Yacht Club.

The Company Shed is famed for its fresh seafood with foodies like Jay Raynor and Jamie Oliver saying they love the charms of this back to basics eaterie.

It serves fresh fish right off the back of the trawlers that have just caught them.

The trip will conclude with a visit to Wilkin & Sons in Tiptree.

The firm, whose produce is a favourite with the Queen, produces jams and preserves.

Prince Edward is the youngest of four children and the third son of Queen Elizabeth.