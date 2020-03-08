A HUGE new music festival is coming to Essex this summer - these are all the acts which have been announced so far.
Hideaway Festival will take place next to Chelmsford’s Hylands Park in August.
Sir Tom Jones, who is better known for performing at venues in Las Vegas and Hollywood, will be headlining the Saturday night.
Cultural superstar Grace Jones will be topping the bill on Sunday.
The festival will also see performances from big names including Macy Gray and Beverley Knight.
Tickets start from £42.50.
Hideaway Stage:
- Tom Jones
- Grace Jones
- Beverley Knight
- Macy Gray
- Sinead Harnett
- Brooklyn Funk Essentials
The Den Stage:
- Caravan Palace
- Ezra Collective
- James Taylor Quartet
- Kokoroko
The Retreat Stage:
- Eric Bibb
- The Blues Band
- Big Daddy Wilson
- Maggie Bell & Dave Kelly
Campers opening and after parties:
- Norman Jay MBE
- Gregg Edwards
- Brandon Block
There are also 30 more acts to be announced before the festival.