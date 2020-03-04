A primary school has been forced to close for a deep clean after a Coronavirus scare.

Bonneygate Primary School, South Ockendon will be shut today for the cleaning operation.

Thurrock Council says it comes after a pupil's family member had been unwell after a trip to Italy.

A council spokesman said: "A pupil attended Bonneygate Primary School whose family had recently visited Italy and became unwell.

"As a precautionary measure the school will close on Wednesday, March 4 to undertake a deep clean exercise to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of all pupils.

"This is purely a precautionary measure as there is currently no confirmed case of coronavirus.

"The deep clean will only take one day and the school is expected to be fully re-open on Thursday.

"For the latest information and advice on Coronavirus please visit the Public Health Matters blog on the Coronavirus."