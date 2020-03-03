A POSTMAN who stole 4,500 parcels worth £10,000 has been spared jail because his crimes were “totally out of character”.

Mark Groom stole the packages which he was supposed to deliver for Royal Mail between December 2017 and September 2018.

The parcels contained money, computer games, DVDs, mobile phones, gift cards and vouchers.

In total, the items he stole were worth £10,063.

The 44-year-old worked as a postman in Essex for 18 years, and had an “impeccable” record before committing the crimes.

Royal Mail intercepted Groom trying to steal one of the parcels, and the moment he was discovered he confessed fully to what he had done.

He appeared at Basildon Crown Court in September last year where his sentencing was deferred.

This was to allow time for him to prove himself and ensure his daughter was looked after - as he is the main carer for her.

Groom re-appeared at court on Monday to face his sentence.

The court was told he had not re-offended since his last appearance, and that all of the money he had stolen had been re-paid as it was taken directly out of his pension.

Groom remained impassive throughout his hearing, listening to the judge and not reacting to his sentence.

Addressing him, Judge Samantha Leigh said: “You have never been in trouble before, and you have an impeccable record.

“You held that job for several years and it was completely out of character.

“You are the main carer for your young child.

“You made full admissions and you are entitled to full credit.

“From everything I have read about you, and bearing everything into consideration, I will give you a two year prison sentence suspended for two years.

“The conditions are that you carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and 60 days rehabilitation.”

Groom, of Mary Rose Close, Chafford Hundred, was released from court following the hearing.

He had previously been on bail before his deferred sentence.