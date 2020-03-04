GRAB your lab coat and get along to a fascinating family fun day learning all about science at The Museum of Power.

It comes as part of the mammoth Essex 2020 - a year of Science and Creativity project, a year-long, county-wide celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics - STEAM.

The aim is to bring together hundreds of individuals and organisations to shine a light on the county’s enterprising past and inspire an even brighter future for science and creativity.

The Museum of Power in Hatfield Road, Langford, will open its doors on Sunday, March 15.

Experiments and activities galore are promised, which will be conducted throughout the day as guests discover the wonders of electricity, time and chemistry.

Steampunk scientist Mad Professor Jones aka Dean Allen-Jones, the Museum of Power’s in-house scientist and magician, will be doing wild and wacky demonstrations throughout the day.

The Royal Society of Chemists will be attending to get visitors involved in Element Top Trumps, Elements of the Body, Chromatography Circles, Sodium Alginate Worms and building a carbon structure.

The Science of Blacksmiths will be explored with blacksmith Peter Trick and the museum’s Lilleshall steam pumping engine Marshall will be running along with other engines in the museum.

Guests can enjoy a ride on the Langford and Beeleigh Miniature Railway, or visit Astaria - the only model village in Essex.

James Gulleford, museum assistant manager, said: “It’s great to be bringing our popular Science Sunday to the Essex 2020 programme.

“The Museum of Power is dedicated to STEM learning and we welcome the county-wide focus on science and engineering.

“We can’t wait to open our doors for a day of unique fun and activities for all the family,”

Essex 2020 - a year of Science and Creativity, will be the county’s largest ever celebration of science and creativity, bringing together an Essex-wide programme of over 365 STEAM-focused events and activities.

All are designed to break down barriers to science, technology, engineering, arts and maths and appeal to people of all ages across Essex.

Opening times are 10am until 4pm. To book tickets (adults £7, concessions £6, children 5-15 £3, under 5 go free) go to essex2020.com/event/science-sunday