TWO orangutans are set to join Colchester Zoo later this year.

The orangutans - a mother and daughter pair - will join the zoo 14 months after the death of beloved Rajang.

Rajang had to be put to sleep following a period of worsening health.

He had spent more 35 years at the Maldon Road attraction, becoming a particular favourite of both visitors and keepers alike.

The orangutan enclosure has since been renamed Rajang’s Forest.

A spokesman for the zoo said it was delighted to be welcoming the new arrivals named Mali and Tatau.

The date for when they will arrive is yet to be confirmed.

The spokesman said: "As most of our visitors will be aware, we sadly lost our beloved Rajang the orangutan in December 2018 at 50 years old.

"Rajang had lived at Colchester Zoo since 1980, as he was a hybrid Rajang was not able to breed however, he had companions during his time at Colchester Zoo including our current male orangutan Tiga who is 19yrs old this year.

"Orangutans are solitary in the wild therefore it hasn’t affected Tiga being on his own since Rajang’s passing however, we are pleased to be introducing not one but two more Orangutans to Colchester Zoo to share Tiga’s home at Rajang’s Forest."

Mali is 24 years old and will join the zoo with seven-year-old daughter Tatau.

The spokesman added: "It will be a while after they arrive at the zoo until either of them are introduced to Tiga therefore we are currently making adjustments to the enclosure to enable the Animal Care Team to keep them separated whilst still allowing them all access outside.

"Therefore, visitors may notice on their days out that we are constructing new fencing in the outside area in preparation for our exciting new arrivals.

"There will also be some obstructed viewing indoors temporarily whilst our team replace some of the glass windows. We thank all our visitors for their understanding whilst this work takes place.

"The date that our new arrivals will be joining us is yet to be confirmed but as soon as we have more information on the pair, we will be sure to let you know."