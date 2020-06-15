Four men have been arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal vehicles.

The four, arrested on Sunday, are currently in custody after being stopped in Chelmsford last night.

The group which included a 24-year-old from Stanford-le-Hope, a 21-year-old man from South Ockendon, a 26-year-old man from Tilbury and a 42-year-old of no fixed address, were all arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal vehicles.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a large amount of red diesel.

The vehicle was stopped on Sunrise Avenue at around 11.40pm.

Several items were also seized at the scene.