Primark have reopened their stores across England, with huge queues reported as many flocked back to the shops.

The retailer has revealed the measures they will be putting in place to make sure their customers and staff stay safe.

There will be social distancing protocols, hand sanitiser, perspex screens at tills and additional store cleaning among the measures in place.

The numbers of shoppers in store at any one time will also be limited.

Here's a round-up of the safety measures that customers need to know.

Social distancing protocol:

Limits on the number of customers allowed in store at any one time

Clear signage and floor signs as well as dedicated employees and additional security staff

Every second till will be closed to allow more space between customers and between employees.

Personal protection for employees and customers:

Hand sanitiser stations

Face masks and gloves will be made available to all Primark employees

Perspex screens have been installed on tills to protect customers and employees

Increased in-store cleaning:

The frequency and rigour of store cleaning will increase, particularly around high frequency touchpoints such as tills, escalators, lifts, and employee areas in back of house.

Fitting rooms:

Will be closed temporarily. The situation will be reviewed as time goes on but customers are being told they have 28 days to return an item.

Lifts and escalators:

They will be in operation however to maintain social distancing measures only two people will be permitted in the lift at any one time. Exceptions to this would be additional family members.

On escalators, steps will be marked recommending the social distance.

Contactless Payments – what is the maximum amount?

Customers will be encouraged to use contactless - with the limit increased to £45 to minimise cash payments.

Toilets, cafes and beauty studios:

Will remain closed.

What have Primark said?

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “As we re-open our stores in England, nothing matters more than the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers.

“We have really missed our customers and we are delighted to be back on 15 June and able to provide them with the quality, affordable products they love from Primark.

“We know that life for our customers is going to look different for a while. We want our stores to be safe and reassuring places to shop and work.

"While it might take a little longer to get into our stores, once inside, customers will find all their favourite Primark products and we have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.

“We will adopt all government safety advice as a minimum in our stores and have benefited from our experience in the other markets in Europe where we have already opened successfully.

"As we open, we will continue to look at best practice across the retail sector and amend our measures appropriately.

“I would like to thank all of our colleagues and partners for the commitment, strength and resilience they have shown through these challenging times.”