Four new deaths of patients who tested positive for coronavirus have been confirmed by Essex trusts.

It comes as the latest NHS England figures show that 67 more patients have died after testing positive for the virus in England.

Two new deaths were recorded today by the Southend University Hospital Trust, bringing the total to 221.

A further one was recorded by East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, who run Colchester Hospital, bringing the total to 341.

Basildon and Thurrock University Hospital Trust also recorded one new death, bringing the total to 282.

No new deaths were recorded by any other Essex Trust.