A man and two women have suffered gunshot wounds after attackers opened fire on people attending a party in Harlow early on Saturday.

Essex Police said the male victim, who is in his 50s and from Grays, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Two women in their 20s were also taken to hospital with single gunshot wounds, which are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police were called shortly before 5am following reports that a number of people had arrived in a car and fired at a group who had been at a party at the address in Water Lane in Roydon, Harlow.