The wet and windy weather is coming to an end as parts of Essex are set to be hotter than the Canary Islands this weekend.

After the warmest May on record, June got off to a rainy start but temperatures across the country are set to reach highs of 23C this weekend.

Popular seaside areas like Maldon and Southend look to see highs of 23C- hotter than some of the Canary Islands.

Tenerife, the biggest Canary Island, is expecting temperatures of 22C.

Colchester, is also set to bask in sunshine with highs of 23C.

The weather looks set to stay as temperatures across the county look to continue to reach highs of 23C throughout next week.