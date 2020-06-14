Ambitious new designs have been released for the “UK’s Disney World” theme park.

The firm behind the park - The London Resort Company - recently announced a public consultation for the £3.5 billion theme park, in order to gain local input on the plans.

The project will be the first theme park of its kind in Europe to be built from scratch since Disneyland Paris opened in 1992.

Here's what you need to know.

Where will the park be built?

The park is to be built on a large plot consisting of 535 acres, in Kent’s Swanscombe.

The size of the plot will be equivalent to 136 Wembley Stadiums and triple the size of any other theme park in the UK at present.

New plans reveal how £3.5bn 'UK Disneyland' theme park will look like. Picture: The London Resort Company

When will the park open?

The plans for the park have it set to open by 2024, although the specific date is not yet known.

However, The London Resort Company have plans to make this a two park resort, with the first park opening in 2024, followed by and the second park in 2029, after another five years of further development.

Since 70 per cent of the park’s attractions are to be built under a form of shelter, future visitors need not worry about the temperamental English weather when buying tickets.

What features will the park have?

The resort will be made up of six aesthetically different areas, referred to as separate ‘lands’.

Visitors will enter through a grand plaza, where they will be greeted by a range of shops, restaurants and hotels, before leading them through to an area known as The High Street.

Following on from this, visitors will find The Studios, which will be set with “the exhilarating thrills of big, blockbuster features” and designed to look like a warehouse business park.

To the north, visitors will discover The Woods - an area described by The London Resort Company as where the “young-at-heart will be invited to step through the pages of a storybook” and into a fairytale.

Another area is known as The Kingdom, where visitors can explore an immersive land filled with history and magic such as castles and swords, as well as dragons, sorcery and mythical Arthurian legends.

Other regions include The Isles (which features thrilling rides), and The Jungle, which is designed to be an overgrown, strange and mystical land for visitors to explore.

The sixth land will be known as Star Port and will be focused on creating a futuristic experience for visitors, along with several rides to enjoy.

PLANS: How the new theme park will look. Picture: The London Resort Company

'We are creating a first-class theme park'

French businessman and Chief Executive of London Resort Company Holdings, Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, said: “We are creating a first-class theme park. A destination that maximises all the new, immersive and interactive technologies and experiences in the world.”

Gerbeau has also promised that the park shall be “one of the most sustainable theme parks on the planet” although the company has not yet revealed specific plans regarding this eco-friendly ambition.