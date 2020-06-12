Marmite have confirmed why there are shortages of their product across the country.

The makers of the controversial breakfast staple took to Twitter to share that they can only produce small jars due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The spread, made with yeast extract, is now only being produced in a 250g size jar as a result of brewers’ yeast being more difficult to get hold of, according to a message sent on the company’s official account on Wednesday, June 10.

What have Marmite said?

When asked by a customer why larger 400g squeezy jars were tough to get hold of at the moment, the firm replied: “Due to brewers yeast being in short supply (one of the main ingredients in Marmite) Supplies of Marmite have been affected.

“As a temporary measure we have stopped production of all sizes apart from our 250g size jar which is available in most major retailers.”

Brewers slowed and stalled production when pubs were forced to shut in an attempt to slow the Covid-19 pandemic.

What is not in short supply?

Beer is not the only thing that has been in short supply.

At the start of lockdown, supermarket shoppers left shelves of flour, pasta and other household staples such as toilet roll bare in the spring as families stocked up.