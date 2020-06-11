A total of 35 Monsoon stores will be closed for good after parent company Monsoon Accessorize entered into administration.

In total, 545 staff will be made redundant - but a deal has been agreed in order to save the majority of the chain's outlets.

The store closures come even though Monsoon's founder, Peter Simon, bought the business out of administration almost immediately.

At the beginning of this month, it was reported that the business wrote to landlords saying that shops would have to close if rents were not waived.

It currently has about 220 stores across the UK.

However, as part of the deal, an additional 450 jobs will be transferred to Adena Brands, which is also owned by Mr Simon, who will also try to renegotiate with landlords in order to get a better deal on the remaining 162 store leases, administrator FRP said.

These 35 stores are set to permanently close in the UK and Ireland