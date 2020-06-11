Budget airline Ryanair has made a major change impacting those booking flights to take place in July and August.

This is what you need to know.

What has changed?

The airline announced on Tuesday, June 9, that it will waive its flight change fee for all customers who book to travel in July and August - allowing them to book their summer holidays with peace of mind in case their travel plans change.

Ryanair says it plans to operate over 1,000 daily flights from July 1.

What are customers allowed to change?

Those who book to fly with the airline in July and August will be able to move their flights with zero change fee to travel until December 31, 2020.

The flight date change will only apply to the route customers have already booked and trips must be completed before the 2020 year end.

Statement from Ryanair

Ryanair’s director of marketing and digital, Dara Brady said: “As popular holiday countries like Italy, Portugal and Spain are opening up for international tourists, we are ready to welcome passengers on board from July 1, when Ryanair will be operating over 1,000 daily flights across our entire network.

"We want to offer our customers as much confidence and flexibility as possible, with no flight change fee if their travel plans change”.