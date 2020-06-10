McDonald's have relaunched its delivery service at more than 570 branches across the UK following a temporary suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-food chain began the scheme again at 11am on Wednesday, June 10, using Uber Eats and Just Eat.

The move comes days after hundreds of drive-thru branches reopened nationwide.

What have McDonald's said about the latest rollout?

Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s UK & Ireland said: "Over the last four weeks, we have carefully reopened over 1,000 restaurants for drive-thru or McDelivery, only progressing to new channels and more restaurants when we were confident that we could provide a safe working environment for our people.

"Following a closed test in London last month, I am pleased to confirm that we will begin reopening for takeaway and click and collect.

"Starting on Wednesday, June 17, in 11 Roadchef service station locations, we will welcome motorway users back inside our restaurants for the first time since March.

"We’re taking our time to get this right, reviewing our processes before we gradually roll-out to high streets, towns and city centres from June 24 onwards.

"We’re delighted to be back. I am extremely proud of our employees, franchisees and suppliers who are working so hard in so many communities already.

"The high street is at the heart of our business, it is where we started in the UK, in Woolwich over 45 years ago.

"In line with Government changes to lockdown restrictions, over the next few weeks and months we’ll reopen on high streets across the UK and in towns and cities in Ireland.

"I know that opening those doors will be incredibly satisfying for our restaurant teams, but it will also mean them getting used to the measures we have implemented to enable us to safely return.

"So please continue to support them and follow the social distancing measures we’ve introduced for the safety of our teams and you.

"Separately, I am also delighted to confirm we are preparing for the return of the much-missed McMuffin.

"On June 24, we will trial breakfast service in a small number of restaurants, and if successful aim to roll-out nationwide in July.

"Throughout this reopening I’ve committed to our employees that we will only move forward to the next stage when I am confident we can do so whilst still enabling safe working.

"We’ll announce the restaurants involved in the breakfast trial nearer the time and thank you in advance to the teams participating in this test.

"Thank you again for the support you have shown the business and our employees over the last few weeks, we are all incredibly grateful for the reaction to our reopening."

Which locations will the delivery service be offered?

McDelivery returned to the following locations on June 10: