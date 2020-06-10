Budget supermarket chain Lidl has revealed its wish list of locations where they hope to open across the UK - and 13 are in Essex.

The German-owned retailer has rapidly expanded their number of branches in recent years, and the company shows no signs of slowing down in the coming months and years.

According to details published on Lidl's website, bosses at the supermarket say they are looking to 'double their portfolio', with for freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities sought in a large number of places nationwide.

Their ideal site has been described as either in town or out of town, with a main road frontage, easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

The company also has an option to convert existing buildings into a Lidl store,

It's worth pointing out that each of the locations below are not confirmed, but they do represent a rough idea of where the chain is hoping to expand across the country.

Here is the full list of 'desired locations', put together region-by-region, where Lidl would like to open in:

Scotland

Aberdeen - Garthdee

Aberdeen - Mastrick (Relocation)

Airdrie

Barrhead (Relocation)

Bellshill

Bishopbriggs

Blairgowrie

Broughty Ferry

Clarkston

Clydebank

Cumbernauld

Dunfermline

Edinburgh - Barnton/Davidson Mains

Edinburgh - Corstorphine/Murrayfield

Edinburgh - Craigleith/Stockbridge

Edinburgh - Gilmerton (Relocation)

Edinburgh - Meadowbank

Edinburgh - Morningside

Edinburgh - Oxgangs/Ormiston

Edinburgh - Portobello

Glasgow - Drumchapel

Inverness - South

Irvine

Lanark (Relocation)

Milngavie

Newton Mearns

Paisley - South

Perth - North

Polmont

St Andrews

Stonehaven

Westhill

Wishaw (Relocation)

North East and Cumbria

Barnard Castle

Barrow - North

Barrow - South

Berwick

Boldon

Carlisle - East

Carlisle - North

Carlisle - West

Chester-le-Street

Cramlington

Darlington - North

Darlington - South

Darlington - West

Eston

Gateshead - Bensham

Gateshead - Birtley

Gateshead - Low Fell

Gateshead - Ryton

Hexham

Jarrow

Keswick

Marske/Saltburn

Middlesbrough - Marton

Middlesbrough - South West

Monkseaton

Newcastle - City Centre East

Newcastle - City Centre West

Newcastle - High Heaton

Newcastle - Kingston Park

Newcastle - North

Newcastle - North West

Newcastle - West

Newton Aycliffe

North Shields

Penrith

Ponteland

Prudhoe

Redcar

Scarborough - North

Seaham

Shiremoor

South Shields - Marsden

Stanley

Stockton - Billingham

Stockton - Ingleby

Barwick

Stockton - Yarm

Stokesley

Sunderland - City Centre West

Sunderland - Doxford Park

Tynemouth

Ulverston

Whitehaven

Whitley Bay

Windermere

Workington

Yorkshire and Humberside

Barnsley - Cudworth

Barnsley - Hoyland

Bradford - City Centre

Bradford - Frizinghall

Bradford - Girlington (Relocation)

Bradford - Queensbury

Bradford - South (Relocation)

Bridlington

Brough

Castleford

Cleckheaton

Cleethorpes

Conisbrough

Cottingham

Dinnington

Doncaster - Central

Doncaster - East

Doncaster - Kirk Sandall

Dronfield

Eckington

Goldthorpe/Thurnscoe

Harrogate - Central

Hornsea

Huddersfield - Central (Relocation)

Huddersfield - Fartown

Huddersfield - Kirkheaton

Hull - Kingswood

Hull - Sutton

Hull - West

Ilkley

Keighley

Leeds - Adel

Leeds - Beeston

Leeds - Bramley

Leeds - City Centre

Leeds - Gildersome

Leeds - Guiseley

Leeds - Headingley

Leeds - Horsforth

Leeds - Hunslet (Relocation)

Leeds - Kirkstall

Leeds - Meanwood

Leeds - Moortown

Leeds - Morley

Leeds - Pudsey

Leeds - Roundhay

Leeds - Seacroft

Leeds - Thorpe Park

Leeds - Wortley

Leeds - Yeadon

Otley

Penistone

Pontefract

Ripon

Rotherham - Kimberworth

Rotherham - Maltby

Rotherham - Rawmarsh

Rotherham - Swallownest

Rotherham - Wickersley/Bramley

Scunthorpe - West

Sheffield - Beauchief

Sheffield - Broomhill

Sheffield - Burngreave

Sheffield - Chapeltown

Sheffield - City Centre

Sheffield - Crystal Peaks

Sheffield - Ecclesall

Sheffield - Ecclesfield

Sheffield - Fir Vale

Sheffield - Fulwood

Sheffield - Gleadless

Sheffield - Handsworth

Sheffield - Hillsborough

Sheffield - Holbrook/Mosborough

Sheffield - Meadowhall

Sheffield - Norton

Sheffield - Stannington

Sheffield - St Mary’s Gate

Shipley

Skipton

Staveley

Tadcaster

Totley

Wakefield

Wetherby

Worksop

York - Clifton

York - Fulford

York - Monks Cross

Greater Manchester, East Lancashire, Calderdale and High Peak

​ Ashton In Makerfield

Ashton-under-Lyne - North

Bolton - East

Bolton - North

Bolton - West

Burnley - West

Bury - East

Buxton

Elland

Halifax - South

Halifax - West

Hebden Bridge

Horwich

Manchester - Altrincham

Manchester - Ancoats

Manchester - Ardwick

Manchester - Bredbury

Manchester - Broughton

Manchester - Burnage

Manchester - Carrington

Manchester - Chorlton

Manchester - City West

Manchester - Collyhurst

Manchester - Crumpsall

Manchester - Deansgate

Manchester - Didsbury East

Manchester - Didsbury West

Manchester - Droylsden

Manchester - Eastlands

Manchester - Edgeley

Manchester - Fallowfield

Manchester - Gatley

Manchester - Gorton

Manchester - Hazel Grove

Manchester - Heald Green

Manchester - Heaton Chapel

Manchester - Hulme

Manchester - Hyde

Manchester - Marple

Manchester - Middleton

Manchester - Miles Platting

Manchester - New Mills

Manchester - Old Trafford

Manchester - Oldham East

Manchester - Ordsall

Manchester - Pendlebury

Manchester - Piccadilly

Manchester - Reddish

Manchester - Romiley

Manchester - Sale

Manchester - Sale Moor

Manchester - Stalybridge

Manchester - Stockport Centre

Manchester - Stockport South

Manchester - Swinton

Manchester - Timperley

Manchester - Urmston/Flixton

Manchester - Victoria

Manchester - Walkden

Manchester - Whalley Range

Manchester - Whitefield

Manchester - Wythenshawe

Padiham

Ramsbottom

Rawtenstall (Relocation)

Rochdale - South

Salford - Quays

Wigan - Goose Green

Wigan - Hindley

North Wales, Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire West

Abergele

Bamber Bridge

Birkdale/Ainsdale

Blackpool - Bispham

Blackpool - Thornton

Caernarfon

Carnforth

Chester - Broughton

Chester - East

Chester - North

Chester - South

Chorley - South

Crosby

Ellesmere Port - North

Ellesmere Port - South

Fleetwood

Flint

Formby

Frodsham/Helsby

Heswall

Huyton

Kirkby

Kirkham

Lancaster - South

Leyland (Relocation)

Liverpool - Aigburth

Liverpool - Allerton

Liverpool - Anfield

Liverpool - Childwall

Liverpool - City Centre

Liverpool - Garston

Liverpool - Gateacre

Liverpool - Hunts Cross

Liverpool - Norris Green

Liverpool - Old Swan

Liverpool - Speke

Liverpool - Vauxhall

Liverpool - Walton

Liverpool - West Derby

Liverpool - Woolton

Llandudno

Lytham St. Annes

Morecambe - North

Netherton

Penwortham

Prescot

Preston - Central

Preston - East

Preston - South

Queensferry (Relocation)

Rainhill

Rhyl

Runcorn

Southport - North

Warrington - East

Warrington - North

Warrington - South

Warrington - West

Widnes - Central

Widnes - North

Widnes - South

Winsford

Wirral - Hoylake/West Kirkby

Wirral - Moreton

Wirral - Neston

Wirral - New Brighton

Wirral - Seacombe

Wirral - Upton

Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Cheshire East

Alderley Edge

Alsager

Ashbourne

Bakewell

Belper

Biddulph

Bridgnorth

Burton upon Trent - South East

Cheadle, Staffordshire

Congleton

Crewe - North

Crewe - South

Derby - Alvaston

Derby - Boulton Moor

Derby - Burrowash/Spondon

Derby - Hilton

Derby - Ilkeston

Derby - Mickleover/Littleover

Derby - North

Derby - Sinfin

Derby - West

Holmes Chapel

Hucknall

Kimberley

Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Knutsford

Ludlow

Macclesfield - North

Mansfield - North West

Mansfield - South

Matlock

Nantwich

Newcastle under Lyme - West

Nottingham - Basford

Nottingham - Central

Nottingham - Edwalton

Nottingham - Mapperley/Gedling

Nottingham - Strelley

Nottingham - West Bridgeford

Poynton

Sandbach

Shrewsbury - West

Somercotes

Stafford - East

Stafford - North

Stafford - South

Stoke on Trent - Burslem

Stoke on Trent - Chesterton

Stoke on Trent - Fenton

Stoke on Trent - Trentham

Stone

Telford - Central

Telford - Dawley

Telford - Donnington

Whitchurch (Relocation)

South-Mid Wales

Aberdare (Relocation)

Abergavenny

Barry

Blackwood

Brecon

Bridgend

Builth Wells

Caldicot

Cardiff Bay

Cardiff - City Centre

Cardiff - West

Cardigan

Chepstow (Relocation)

Cwmbran (Relocation)

Ebbw Vale

Hereford - North/West

Hereford - South

Lampeter

Ledbury

Leominster

Llandrindod Wells

Llanelli

Llantrisant/Church Village

Llantwit Major/Cowbridge

Maesteg

Merthyr Tydfil

Milford Haven (Relocation)

Newport - East

Newport - North

Pembroke Dock (Relocation)

Penarth

Pontypool

Porthcawl

Pyle

Ross on Wye

Swansea - Fforestfach

Swansea - Killay/Mumbles

Swansea - Penlan (Relocation)

Swansea - Pontarddulais

Talbot Green

Tenby

Central England

Atherstone

Banbury - North

Banbury - South

Bedworth

Bicester

Bilston (Relocation)

Birmingham - Castle Bromwich

Birmingham - Central

Birmingham - Edgbaston

Birmingham - Great Barr

Birmingham - Harborne

Birmingham - Kings Norton

Birmingham - Longbridge/Northfield

Birmingham - Olton

Birmingham - Perry Barr

Birmingham - Quinton

Birmingham - Selly Oak/Edgbaston

Birmingham - Smethwick

Birmingham - Stechford

Birmingham - Weoley Castle

Brackley

Brierley Hill

Burntwood

Cannock

Codsall

Coventry - Canley

Coventry - City Centre

Coventry - Earlsdon

Coventry - Radford

Coventry - Walsgrave

Daventry

Dudley

Kenilworth

Kidderminster

Kidlington

Leamington

Lye

Malvern

Northampton - Abington

Northampton - East Hunsbury

Northampton - Kingsthorpe

Northampton - Spinney Hill

Nuneaton

Oldbury

Penkridge

Pershore

Redditch (Relocation)

Redditch - South

Rugby - East

Rugby - Hillmorton

Rugby - North

Rugeley

Sedgley

Shirley

Solihull

Stourbridge (Relocation)

Stourport (Relocation)

Sutton Coldfield - Central

Sutton Coldfield - Mere Green

Sutton Coldfield - Walmley/Minworth

Tamworth

Towcester

Walsall

Walsall - Aldridge

Walsall - Bloxwich

Walsall - Walsall Wood

Warwick

Wednesbury

Wolverhampton - North

Wolverhampton - Penn/Tettenhall

Wolverhampton - South

Wolverhampton - Wednesfield

Wombourne

Worcester - Ronkswood (Relocation)

Worcester - South

Worcester - West

East England

Alysham

Basildon

Bedford - North

Bedford - South

Billericay

Braintree - East

Bury St Edmunds

Bury St Edmunds - East

Cambridge - East

Cambridge - North

Cambridge - South

Cambridge - West

Chelmsford - Broomfield

Chelmsford - South (Relocation)

Chelmsford - Springfield

Colchester - East

Colchester - North

Colchester - West

Corby - East

Downham Market

Ely

Great Yarmouth (Relocation)

Great Yarmouth - South

Hinckley - North

Ipswich - Northwest

Ipswich - Southeast (Relocation)

Ipswich - West

Ipswich - Woodbridge/Martlesham

Kettering - North

Kettering - South

Leicester - Aylestone

Leicester - Blaby

Leicester - Braunston

Leicester - Enderby

Leicester - Evington

Leicester - Glenfield

Leicester - Oadby

Leicester - Syston

Loughborough - West

Louth

Lowestoft - South

Mildenhall

Newmarket

Norwich - Costessey

Norwich - Lakenham

Norwich - Mile Cross (Relocation)

Norwich - Thorpe Hamlet

Peterborough - East

Peterborough - South

Peterborough - West

Saffron Walden

Sawston

South Woodham Ferrers

Southend - Central

Southend - Rayleigh

Southend - Rochford

St Ives

Sudbury

Wickford

Bristol, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, North and East Somerset, Mendips

Bath - East

Bath - South

Bradford on Avon

Bridgwater - South

Bristol - Avonmeads

Bristol - Bradley Stoke

Bristol - City Centre

Bristol - Clifton

Bristol - Downend/Staple Hill

Bristol - Emersons Green (Relocation)

Bristol - Stoke Bishop

Bristol - Westbury on Trym

Bristol - Whitchurch

Calne

Cheltenham - South East

Cheltenham - South West

Corsham

Dursley (Relocation)

Gloucester - East

Gloucester - South

Keynsham

Lydney

Marlborough

Midsomer Norton (Relocation)

Moreton-in-Marsh

Nailsea

Nailsworth

Royal Wootton Bassett

Shepton Mallet

Swindon - South

Swindon - West

Tewkesbury

Thornbury

Weston-Super-Mare - Central

Northern Home Counties

Abingdon

Amersham

Ampthill

Aylesbury - North

Aylesbury - South

Aylesbury - West

Beaconsfield

Biggleswade

Bishop’s Stortford - East

Bishop’s Stortford - North

Bishop’s Stortford - South

Brentwood

Brentwood - Shenfield

Broxbourne

Chesham

Cheshunt

Corringham - Stanfordle-Hope

Didcot

Epping

Faringdon

Flitwick

Gerrards Cross

Grays

Harlow - Central

Harlow - East

Harlow - South (Relocation)

Harpenden

Hatfield - North

Hatfield - South

Hemel Hempstead - East

Hemel Hempstead - North

Hemel Hempstead - South

Hemel Hempstead - West

Henley on Thames

Hertford

High Wycombe - North

High Wycombe - South

Hitchin

Hoddesdon

Houghton Regis

Leighton Buzzard - East

Leighton Buzzard - West

Luton - East

Luton - North

Luton - South

Marlow

Milton Keynes - Central

Milton Keynes - South

Milton Keynes - Stony Stratford

Milton Keynes - West North

Milton Keynes - West South

Oxford - Botley

Oxford - City Centre

Oxford - Cowley

Oxford - Headington

Oxford - Marston

Oxford - Summertown

Potters Bar

Royston

Sandy

Shefford

South Ockendon (Relocation)

St Albans - East

St Albans - North

St Albans - West

Stevenage - East

Stevenage - North

Stevenage - South

Thame

Tilbury

Tring

Wantage

Ware

Welwyn Garden City - Central

Welwyn Garden City - Panshanger (Relocation)

Welwyn Garden City - South

London North West

Abbots Langley

Acton - North/Park Royal

Angel/Islington

Archway

High Barnet/Chipping Barnet

Barnet - East

Belsize Park

Borehamwood

Brentford

Bushey

Camden (Relocation)

Chalk Farm

Charing Cross/ Covent Garden

Chelsea/South Kensington

Chiswick

Clerkenwell

Colindale

Cricklewood (Relocation)

Ealing Broadway

Earl’s Court

Eastcote

Finchley

Finchley - East

Finchley - North

Friern Barnet

Fulham

Fulham - West

Golders Green/Temple Fortune

Hammersmith

Hampstead

Harlesden/Stonebridge

Harrow - North

Harrow - South

Highbury

Hillingdon

Holborn

Hounslow - Town Centre

Hounslow - West

Isleworth

Kensal Rise

Kensal Town

Kensington

Kensington - West

Kentish Town (Relocation)

Kenton

Kilburn

Kings Cross

Kingsbury

Marylebone

Mill Hill

Neasden

New Barnet

Northwood

Notting Hill

Paddington/Bayswater

Pimlico

Queensbury

Radlett

Rickmansworth/Chorleywood

Ruislip

Soho/Mayfair

Southall (Relocation)

Swiss Cottage

Uxbridge - North

Victoria/Westminster

Watford - Garston

Watford - North

Watford - West/Croxley Green

Wealdstone

Wembley - North

Wembley Stadium (Relocation)

West Drayton

West Hampstead

West Hendon

Whetstone

White City

Willesden

Yeading

London South

Addiscombe

Addlestone

Ashford

Ashtead

Balham (Relocation)

Balham/Clapham - South

Banstead

Barnes

Battersea

Beckenham (Relocation)

Bickley

Biggin Hill

Brockley

Bromley - South

Camberwell

Carshalton

Cheam

Chertsey

Chessington - East

Chessington - North

Chislehurst

Clapham Common

Clapham - North

Clapham - Old Town

Cobham

Coulsdon

Deptford - High Street

Downham

Dulwich

Earlsfield

East Dulwich

East Sheen/Mortlake

Elephant & Castle

Elmers End

Esher

Ewell

Forest Hill

Grove Park

Ham/Kingston - North

Hampton/Hampton Hill

Hayes

Herne Hill

Kingston - Town Centre

Kingston - East

Lee

Lewisham - High Street

Lewisham - North

London Bridge/Borough

Lower Morden

Molesey

New Cross

Nine Elms

Norbiton

North Bellingham

North Bermondsey

North Cheam

North Sheen/Kew

Orpington

Peckham - Rye Lane

Penge (Relocation)

Petts Wood

Purley

Purley Way

Putney

Raynes Park

Richmond - Town Centre

Roehampton

Selsdon

Shepperton

Shirley

South Norwood

Southfields

St Mary Cray

Staines - West

Streatham Hill

Sunbury

Surbiton

Sutton

Sutton - Town Centre

Swanley

Sydenham (Relocation)

Tadworth

Teddington

Thames Ditton

Tolworth

Tulse Hill

Twickenham

Upper Norwood

Vauxhall

Walton-on-Thames

Wandsworth

Wandsworth - York Road

Waterloo

West Norwood

Weybridge

Whyteleafe/Kenley

Wimbledon

Wimbledon Chase

Worcester Park

South and West Somerset, Devon, Cornwall

Axminster

Brixham

Camborne

Cranbrook

Crediton

Crewkerne (Relocation)

Cullompton

Dawlish

Exeter - Central

Exeter - North

Exeter - South East

Exmouth - Central

Falmouth

Ivybridge

Kingsbridge

Liskeard

Newton Abbot

Paignton - Central (Relocation)

Paignton - North

Plymouth - Mutley/Greenbank

Redruth

St Austell - West

Seaton

Sherborne

Sidmouth (Relocation)

St Ives

Taunton - East (Relocation)

Taunton - North

Torpoint

Torquay - South

Totnes

Truro

Wellington

Central South England

Aldershot

Alton

Andover (Relocation)

Ascot/Sunningdale

Bagshot

Basingstoke - Central

Bognor Regis (Relocation)

Bournemouth - Boscombe (Relocation)

Bournemouth - Kinson/Moordown

Bournemouth - Town Centre (Relocation)

Bracknell - North

Bracknell - South

Camberley (Relocation)

Chandlers Ford

Cowplain (Relocation)

Crowthorne (Relocation)

Egham/Virginia Water

Fareham - North

Fareham - Segensworth

Farnborough

Fleet

Godalming

Gosport - Forton (Relocation)

Guildford - North

Guildford - South

Haslemere

Hedge End

Horsham - North

Horsham - West

Lymington

Maidenhead

Newbury (Relocation)

Petersfield (Relocation)

Poole - Centre/Parkstone

Portsmouth - Central/West

Portsmouth - Farlington

Reading - Caversham

Reading - Tilehurst

Reading - Winnersh

Reading - Woodley

Romsey

Rustington

Ryde (IOW)

Salisbury - North West

Shaftesbury

Slough - Bath Road/West

Slough - Central

Slough - Langley/East

Southampton - Townhill (Relocation)

Southampton - Bassett

Southampton - Bitterne

Southampton - Portswood

Swanage/Wareham

Tadley

Thatcham

Totton (Relocation)

Wimborne

Winchester - Town Centre/Easton Lane

Winchester - West/Badgers Farm

Windsor

Woking - Goldsworth Park/Knaphill

Woking - Sheerwater/ West Byfleet

Worthing - Goring-By-Sea

Worthing - Town Centre/North Street (Relocation)

Kent, East Sussex, East Surrey