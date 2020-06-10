Budget supermarket chain Lidl has revealed its wish list of locations where they hope to open across the UK - and 13 are in Essex.
The German-owned retailer has rapidly expanded their number of branches in recent years, and the company shows no signs of slowing down in the coming months and years.
According to details published on Lidl's website, bosses at the supermarket say they are looking to 'double their portfolio', with for freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities sought in a large number of places nationwide.
Their ideal site has been described as either in town or out of town, with a main road frontage, easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.
The company also has an option to convert existing buildings into a Lidl store,
It's worth pointing out that each of the locations below are not confirmed, but they do represent a rough idea of where the chain is hoping to expand across the country.
Here is the full list of 'desired locations', put together region-by-region, where Lidl would like to open in:
Scotland
- Aberdeen - Garthdee
- Aberdeen - Mastrick (Relocation)
- Airdrie
- Barrhead (Relocation)
- Bellshill
- Bishopbriggs
- Blairgowrie
- Broughty Ferry
- Clarkston
- Clydebank
- Cumbernauld
- Dunfermline
- Edinburgh - Barnton/Davidson Mains
- Edinburgh - Corstorphine/Murrayfield
- Edinburgh - Craigleith/Stockbridge
- Edinburgh - Gilmerton (Relocation)
- Edinburgh - Meadowbank
- Edinburgh - Morningside
- Edinburgh - Oxgangs/Ormiston
- Edinburgh - Portobello
- Glasgow - Drumchapel
- Inverness - South
- Irvine
- Lanark (Relocation)
- Milngavie
- Newton Mearns
- Paisley - South
- Perth - North
- Polmont
- St Andrews
- Stonehaven
- Westhill
- Wishaw (Relocation)
North East and Cumbria
- Barnard Castle
- Barrow - North
- Barrow - South
- Berwick
- Boldon
- Carlisle - East
- Carlisle - North
- Carlisle - West
- Chester-le-Street
- Cramlington
- Darlington - North
- Darlington - South
- Darlington - West
- Eston
- Gateshead - Bensham
- Gateshead - Birtley
- Gateshead - Low Fell
- Gateshead - Ryton
- Hexham
- Jarrow
- Keswick
- Marske/Saltburn
- Middlesbrough - Marton
- Middlesbrough - South West
- Monkseaton
- Newcastle - City Centre East
- Newcastle - City Centre West
- Newcastle - High Heaton
- Newcastle - Kingston Park
- Newcastle - North
- Newcastle - North West
- Newcastle - West
- Newton Aycliffe
- North Shields
- Penrith
- Ponteland
- Prudhoe
- Redcar
- Scarborough - North
- Seaham
- Shiremoor
- South Shields - Marsden
- Stanley
- Stockton - Billingham
- Stockton - Ingleby
- Barwick
- Stockton - Yarm
- Stokesley
- Sunderland - City Centre West
- Sunderland - Doxford Park
- Tynemouth
- Ulverston
- Whitehaven
- Whitley Bay
- Windermere
- Workington
Yorkshire and Humberside
- Barnsley - Cudworth
- Barnsley - Hoyland
- Bradford - City Centre
- Bradford - Frizinghall
- Bradford - Girlington (Relocation)
- Bradford - Queensbury
- Bradford - South (Relocation)
- Bridlington
- Brough
- Castleford
- Cleckheaton
- Cleethorpes
- Conisbrough
- Cottingham
- Dinnington
- Doncaster - Central
- Doncaster - East
- Doncaster - Kirk Sandall
- Dronfield
- Eckington
- Goldthorpe/Thurnscoe
- Harrogate - Central
- Hornsea
- Huddersfield - Central (Relocation)
- Huddersfield - Fartown
- Huddersfield - Kirkheaton
- Hull - Kingswood
- Hull - Sutton
- Hull - West
- Ilkley
- Keighley
- Leeds - Adel
- Leeds - Beeston
- Leeds - Bramley
- Leeds - City Centre
- Leeds - Gildersome
- Leeds - Guiseley
- Leeds - Headingley
- Leeds - Horsforth
- Leeds - Hunslet (Relocation)
- Leeds - Kirkstall
- Leeds - Meanwood
- Leeds - Moortown
- Leeds - Morley
- Leeds - Pudsey
- Leeds - Roundhay
- Leeds - Seacroft
- Leeds - Thorpe Park
- Leeds - Wortley
- Leeds - Yeadon
- Otley
- Penistone
- Pontefract
- Ripon
- Rotherham - Kimberworth
- Rotherham - Maltby
- Rotherham - Rawmarsh
- Rotherham - Swallownest
- Rotherham - Wickersley/Bramley
- Scunthorpe - West
- Sheffield - Beauchief
- Sheffield - Broomhill
- Sheffield - Burngreave
- Sheffield - Chapeltown
- Sheffield - City Centre
- Sheffield - Crystal Peaks
- Sheffield - Ecclesall
- Sheffield - Ecclesfield
- Sheffield - Fir Vale
- Sheffield - Fulwood
- Sheffield - Gleadless
- Sheffield - Handsworth
- Sheffield - Hillsborough
- Sheffield - Holbrook/Mosborough
- Sheffield - Meadowhall
- Sheffield - Norton
- Sheffield - Stannington
- Sheffield - St Mary’s Gate
- Shipley
- Skipton
- Staveley
- Tadcaster
- Totley
- Wakefield
- Wetherby
- Worksop
- York - Clifton
- York - Fulford
- York - Monks Cross
Greater Manchester, East Lancashire, Calderdale and High Peak
- Ashton In Makerfield
- Ashton-under-Lyne - North
- Bolton - East
- Bolton - North
- Bolton - West
- Burnley - West
- Bury - East
- Buxton
- Elland
- Halifax - South
- Halifax - West
- Hebden Bridge
- Horwich
- Manchester - Altrincham
- Manchester - Ancoats
- Manchester - Ardwick
- Manchester - Bredbury
- Manchester - Broughton
- Manchester - Burnage
- Manchester - Carrington
- Manchester - Chorlton
- Manchester - City West
- Manchester - Collyhurst
- Manchester - Crumpsall
- Manchester - Deansgate
- Manchester - Didsbury East
- Manchester - Didsbury West
- Manchester - Droylsden
- Manchester - Eastlands
- Manchester - Edgeley
- Manchester - Fallowfield
- Manchester - Gatley
- Manchester - Gorton
- Manchester - Hazel Grove
- Manchester - Heald Green
- Manchester - Heaton Chapel
- Manchester - Hulme
- Manchester - Hyde
- Manchester - Marple
- Manchester - Middleton
- Manchester - Miles Platting
- Manchester - New Mills
- Manchester - Old Trafford
- Manchester - Oldham East
- Manchester - Ordsall
- Manchester - Pendlebury
- Manchester - Piccadilly
- Manchester - Reddish
- Manchester - Romiley
- Manchester - Sale
- Manchester - Sale Moor
- Manchester - Stalybridge
- Manchester - Stockport Centre
- Manchester - Stockport South
- Manchester - Swinton
- Manchester - Timperley
- Manchester - Urmston/Flixton
- Manchester - Victoria
- Manchester - Walkden
- Manchester - Whalley Range
- Manchester - Whitefield
- Manchester - Wythenshawe
- Padiham
- Ramsbottom
- Rawtenstall (Relocation)
- Rochdale - South
- Salford - Quays
- Wigan - Goose Green
- Wigan - Hindley
North Wales, Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire West
- Abergele
- Bamber Bridge
- Birkdale/Ainsdale
- Blackpool - Bispham
- Blackpool - Thornton
- Caernarfon
- Carnforth
- Chester - Broughton
- Chester - East
- Chester - North
- Chester - South
- Chorley - South
- Crosby
- Ellesmere Port - North
- Ellesmere Port - South
- Fleetwood
- Flint
- Formby
- Frodsham/Helsby
- Heswall
- Huyton
- Kirkby
- Kirkham
- Lancaster - South
- Leyland (Relocation)
- Liverpool - Aigburth
- Liverpool - Allerton
- Liverpool - Anfield
- Liverpool - Childwall
- Liverpool - City Centre
- Liverpool - Garston
- Liverpool - Gateacre
- Liverpool - Hunts Cross
- Liverpool - Norris Green
- Liverpool - Old Swan
- Liverpool - Speke
- Liverpool - Vauxhall
- Liverpool - Walton
- Liverpool - West Derby
- Liverpool - Woolton
- Llandudno
- Lytham St. Annes
- Morecambe - North
- Netherton
- Penwortham
- Prescot
- Preston - Central
- Preston - East
- Preston - South
- Queensferry (Relocation)
- Rainhill
- Rhyl
- Runcorn
- Southport - North
- Warrington - East
- Warrington - North
- Warrington - South
- Warrington - West
- Widnes - Central
- Widnes - North
- Widnes - South
- Winsford
- Wirral - Hoylake/West Kirkby
- Wirral - Moreton
- Wirral - Neston
- Wirral - New Brighton
- Wirral - Seacombe
- Wirral - Upton
Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Cheshire East
- Alderley Edge
- Alsager
- Ashbourne
- Bakewell
- Belper
- Biddulph
- Bridgnorth
- Burton upon Trent - South East
- Cheadle, Staffordshire
- Congleton
- Crewe - North
- Crewe - South
- Derby - Alvaston
- Derby - Boulton Moor
- Derby - Burrowash/Spondon
- Derby - Hilton
- Derby - Ilkeston
- Derby - Mickleover/Littleover
- Derby - North
- Derby - Sinfin
- Derby - West
- Holmes Chapel
- Hucknall
- Kimberley
- Kirkby-in-Ashfield
- Knutsford
- Ludlow
- Macclesfield - North
- Mansfield - North West
- Mansfield - South
- Matlock
- Nantwich
- Newcastle under Lyme - West
- Nottingham - Basford
- Nottingham - Central
- Nottingham - Edwalton
- Nottingham - Mapperley/Gedling
- Nottingham - Strelley
- Nottingham - West Bridgeford
- Poynton
- Sandbach
- Shrewsbury - West
- Somercotes
- Stafford - East
- Stafford - North
- Stafford - South
- Stoke on Trent - Burslem
- Stoke on Trent - Chesterton
- Stoke on Trent - Fenton
- Stoke on Trent - Trentham
- Stone
- Telford - Central
- Telford - Dawley
- Telford - Donnington
- Whitchurch (Relocation)
South-Mid Wales
- Aberdare (Relocation)
- Abergavenny
- Barry
- Blackwood
- Brecon
- Bridgend
- Builth Wells
- Caldicot
- Cardiff Bay
- Cardiff - City Centre
- Cardiff - West
- Cardigan
- Chepstow (Relocation)
- Cwmbran (Relocation)
- Ebbw Vale
- Hereford - North/West
- Hereford - South
- Lampeter
- Ledbury
- Leominster
- Llandrindod Wells
- Llanelli
- Llantrisant/Church Village
- Llantwit Major/Cowbridge
- Maesteg
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Milford Haven (Relocation)
- Newport - East
- Newport - North
- Pembroke Dock (Relocation)
- Penarth
- Pontypool
- Porthcawl
- Pyle
- Ross on Wye
- Swansea - Fforestfach
- Swansea - Killay/Mumbles
- Swansea - Penlan (Relocation)
- Swansea - Pontarddulais
- Talbot Green
- Tenby
Central England
- Atherstone
- Banbury - North
- Banbury - South
- Bedworth
- Bicester
- Bilston (Relocation)
- Birmingham - Castle Bromwich
- Birmingham - Central
- Birmingham - Edgbaston
- Birmingham - Great Barr
- Birmingham - Harborne
- Birmingham - Kings Norton
- Birmingham - Longbridge/Northfield
- Birmingham - Olton
- Birmingham - Perry Barr
- Birmingham - Quinton
- Birmingham - Selly Oak/Edgbaston
- Birmingham - Smethwick
- Birmingham - Stechford
- Birmingham - Weoley Castle
- Brackley
- Brierley Hill
- Burntwood
- Cannock
- Codsall
- Coventry - Canley
- Coventry - City Centre
- Coventry - Earlsdon
- Coventry - Radford
- Coventry - Walsgrave
- Daventry
- Dudley
- Kenilworth
- Kidderminster
- Kidlington
- Leamington
- Lye
- Malvern
- Northampton - Abington
- Northampton - East Hunsbury
- Northampton - Kingsthorpe
- Northampton - Spinney Hill
- Nuneaton
- Oldbury
- Penkridge
- Pershore
- Redditch (Relocation)
- Redditch - South
- Rugby - East
- Rugby - Hillmorton
- Rugby - North
- Rugeley
- Sedgley
- Shirley
- Solihull
- Stourbridge (Relocation)
- Stourport (Relocation)
- Sutton Coldfield - Central
- Sutton Coldfield - Mere Green
- Sutton Coldfield - Walmley/Minworth
- Tamworth
- Towcester
- Walsall
- Walsall - Aldridge
- Walsall - Bloxwich
- Walsall - Walsall Wood
- Warwick
- Wednesbury
- Wolverhampton - North
- Wolverhampton - Penn/Tettenhall
- Wolverhampton - South
- Wolverhampton - Wednesfield
- Wombourne
- Worcester - Ronkswood (Relocation)
- Worcester - South
- Worcester - West
East England
- Alysham
- Basildon
- Bedford - North
- Bedford - South
- Billericay
- Braintree - East
- Bury St Edmunds
- Bury St Edmunds - East
- Cambridge - East
- Cambridge - North
- Cambridge - South
- Cambridge - West
- Chelmsford - Broomfield
- Chelmsford - South (Relocation)
- Chelmsford - Springfield
- Colchester - East
- Colchester - North
- Colchester - West
- Corby - East
- Downham Market
- Ely
- Great Yarmouth (Relocation)
- Great Yarmouth - South
- Hinckley - North
- Ipswich - Northwest
- Ipswich - Southeast (Relocation)
- Ipswich - West
- Ipswich - Woodbridge/Martlesham
- Kettering - North
- Kettering - South
- Leicester - Aylestone
- Leicester - Blaby
- Leicester - Braunston
- Leicester - Enderby
- Leicester - Evington
- Leicester - Glenfield
- Leicester - Oadby
- Leicester - Syston
- Loughborough - West
- Louth
- Lowestoft - South
- Mildenhall
- Newmarket
- Norwich - Costessey
- Norwich - Lakenham
- Norwich - Mile Cross (Relocation)
- Norwich - Thorpe Hamlet
- Peterborough - East
- Peterborough - South
- Peterborough - West
- Saffron Walden
- Sawston
- South Woodham Ferrers
- Southend - Central
- Southend - Rayleigh
- Southend - Rochford
- St Ives
- Sudbury
- Wickford
Bristol, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, North and East Somerset, Mendips
- Bath - East
- Bath - South
- Bradford on Avon
- Bridgwater - South
- Bristol - Avonmeads
- Bristol - Bradley Stoke
- Bristol - City Centre
- Bristol - Clifton
- Bristol - Downend/Staple Hill
- Bristol - Emersons Green (Relocation)
- Bristol - Stoke Bishop
- Bristol - Westbury on Trym
- Bristol - Whitchurch
- Calne
- Cheltenham - South East
- Cheltenham - South West
- Corsham
- Dursley (Relocation)
- Gloucester - East
- Gloucester - South
- Keynsham
- Lydney
- Marlborough
- Midsomer Norton (Relocation)
- Moreton-in-Marsh
- Nailsea
- Nailsworth
- Royal Wootton Bassett
- Shepton Mallet
- Swindon - South
- Swindon - West
- Tewkesbury
- Thornbury
- Weston-Super-Mare - Central
Northern Home Counties
- Abingdon
- Amersham
- Ampthill
- Aylesbury - North
- Aylesbury - South
- Aylesbury - West
- Beaconsfield
- Biggleswade
- Bishop’s Stortford - East
- Bishop’s Stortford - North
- Bishop’s Stortford - South
- Brentwood
- Brentwood - Shenfield
- Broxbourne
- Chesham
- Cheshunt
- Corringham - Stanfordle-Hope
- Didcot
- Epping
- Faringdon
- Flitwick
- Gerrards Cross
- Grays
- Harlow - Central
- Harlow - East
- Harlow - South (Relocation)
- Harpenden
- Hatfield - North
- Hatfield - South
- Hemel Hempstead - East
- Hemel Hempstead - North
- Hemel Hempstead - South
- Hemel Hempstead - West
- Henley on Thames
- Hertford
- High Wycombe - North
- High Wycombe - South
- Hitchin
- Hoddesdon
- Houghton Regis
- Leighton Buzzard - East
- Leighton Buzzard - West
- Luton - East
- Luton - North
- Luton - South
- Marlow
- Milton Keynes - Central
- Milton Keynes - South
- Milton Keynes - Stony Stratford
- Milton Keynes - West North
- Milton Keynes - West South
- Oxford - Botley
- Oxford - City Centre
- Oxford - Cowley
- Oxford - Headington
- Oxford - Marston
- Oxford - Summertown
- Potters Bar
- Royston
- Sandy
- Shefford
- South Ockendon (Relocation)
- St Albans - East
- St Albans - North
- St Albans - West
- Stevenage - East
- Stevenage - North
- Stevenage - South
- Thame
- Tilbury
- Tring
- Wantage
- Ware
- Welwyn Garden City - Central
- Welwyn Garden City - Panshanger (Relocation)
- Welwyn Garden City - South
London North West
- Abbots Langley
- Acton - North/Park Royal
- Angel/Islington
- Archway
- High Barnet/Chipping Barnet
- Barnet - East
- Belsize Park
- Borehamwood
- Brentford
- Bushey
- Camden (Relocation)
- Chalk Farm
- Charing Cross/ Covent Garden
- Chelsea/South Kensington
- Chiswick
- Clerkenwell
- Colindale
- Cricklewood (Relocation)
- Ealing Broadway
- Earl’s Court
- Eastcote
- Finchley
- Finchley - East
- Finchley - North
- Friern Barnet
- Fulham
- Fulham - West
- Golders Green/Temple Fortune
- Hammersmith
- Hampstead
- Harlesden/Stonebridge
- Harrow - North
- Harrow - South
- Highbury
- Hillingdon
- Holborn
- Hounslow - Town Centre
- Hounslow - West
- Isleworth
- Kensal Rise
- Kensal Town
- Kensington
- Kensington - West
- Kentish Town (Relocation)
- Kenton
- Kilburn
- Kings Cross
- Kingsbury
- Marylebone
- Mill Hill
- Neasden
- New Barnet
- Northwood
- Notting Hill
- Paddington/Bayswater
- Pimlico
- Queensbury
- Radlett
- Rickmansworth/Chorleywood
- Ruislip
- Soho/Mayfair
- Southall (Relocation)
- Swiss Cottage
- Uxbridge - North
- Victoria/Westminster
- Watford - Garston
- Watford - North
- Watford - West/Croxley Green
- Wealdstone
- Wembley - North
- Wembley Stadium (Relocation)
- West Drayton
- West Hampstead
- West Hendon
- Whetstone
- White City
- Willesden
- Yeading
London South
- Addiscombe
- Addlestone
- Ashford
- Ashtead
- Balham (Relocation)
- Balham/Clapham - South
- Banstead
- Barnes
- Battersea
- Beckenham (Relocation)
- Bickley
- Biggin Hill
- Brockley
- Bromley - South
- Camberwell
- Carshalton
- Cheam
- Chertsey
- Chessington - East
- Chessington - North
- Chislehurst
- Clapham Common
- Clapham - North
- Clapham - Old Town
- Cobham
- Coulsdon
- Deptford - High Street
- Downham
- Dulwich
- Earlsfield
- East Dulwich
- East Sheen/Mortlake
- Elephant & Castle
- Elmers End
- Esher
- Ewell
- Forest Hill
- Grove Park
- Ham/Kingston - North
- Hampton/Hampton Hill
- Hayes
- Herne Hill
- Kingston - Town Centre
- Kingston - East
- Lee
- Lewisham - High Street
- Lewisham - North
- London Bridge/Borough
- Lower Morden
- Molesey
- New Cross
- Nine Elms
- Norbiton
- North Bellingham
- North Bermondsey
- North Cheam
- North Sheen/Kew
- Orpington
- Peckham - Rye Lane
- Penge (Relocation)
- Petts Wood
- Purley
- Purley Way
- Putney
- Raynes Park
- Richmond - Town Centre
- Roehampton
- Selsdon
- Shepperton
- Shirley
- South Norwood
- Southfields
- St Mary Cray
- Staines - West
- Streatham Hill
- Sunbury
- Surbiton
- Sutton
- Sutton - Town Centre
- Swanley
- Sydenham (Relocation)
- Tadworth
- Teddington
- Thames Ditton
- Tolworth
- Tulse Hill
- Twickenham
- Upper Norwood
- Vauxhall
- Walton-on-Thames
- Wandsworth
- Wandsworth - York Road
- Waterloo
- West Norwood
- Weybridge
- Whyteleafe/Kenley
- Wimbledon
- Wimbledon Chase
- Worcester Park
South and West Somerset, Devon, Cornwall
- Axminster
- Brixham
- Camborne
- Cranbrook
- Crediton
- Crewkerne (Relocation)
- Cullompton
- Dawlish
- Exeter - Central
- Exeter - North
- Exeter - South East
- Exmouth - Central
- Falmouth
- Ivybridge
- Kingsbridge
- Liskeard
- Newton Abbot
- Paignton - Central (Relocation)
- Paignton - North
- Plymouth - Mutley/Greenbank
- Redruth
- St Austell - West
- Seaton
- Sherborne
- Sidmouth (Relocation)
- St Ives
- Taunton - East (Relocation)
- Taunton - North
- Torpoint
- Torquay - South
- Totnes
- Truro
- Wellington
Central South England
- Aldershot
- Alton
- Andover (Relocation)
- Ascot/Sunningdale
- Bagshot
- Basingstoke - Central
- Bognor Regis (Relocation)
- Bournemouth - Boscombe (Relocation)
- Bournemouth - Kinson/Moordown
- Bournemouth - Town Centre (Relocation)
- Bracknell - North
- Bracknell - South
- Camberley (Relocation)
- Chandlers Ford
- Cowplain (Relocation)
- Crowthorne (Relocation)
- Egham/Virginia Water
- Fareham - North
- Fareham - Segensworth
- Farnborough
- Fleet
- Godalming
- Gosport - Forton (Relocation)
- Guildford - North
- Guildford - South
- Haslemere
- Hedge End
- Horsham - North
- Horsham - West
- Lymington
- Maidenhead
- Newbury (Relocation)
- Petersfield (Relocation)
- Poole - Centre/Parkstone
- Portsmouth - Central/West
- Portsmouth - Farlington
- Reading - Caversham
- Reading - Tilehurst
- Reading - Winnersh
- Reading - Woodley
- Romsey
- Rustington
- Ryde (IOW)
- Salisbury - North West
- Shaftesbury
- Slough - Bath Road/West
- Slough - Central
- Slough - Langley/East
- Southampton - Townhill (Relocation)
- Southampton - Bassett
- Southampton - Bitterne
- Southampton - Portswood
- Swanage/Wareham
- Tadley
- Thatcham
- Totton (Relocation)
- Wimborne
- Winchester - Town Centre/Easton Lane
- Winchester - West/Badgers Farm
- Windsor
- Woking - Goldsworth Park/Knaphill
- Woking - Sheerwater/ West Byfleet
- Worthing - Goring-By-Sea
- Worthing - Town Centre/North Street (Relocation)
Kent, East Sussex, East Surrey
- Ashford - South
- Bexhill (Relocation)
- Brighton - Central
- Brighton - Hove
- Brighton - Moulsecoomb
- Brighton - Portslade
- Broadstairs
- Canterbury - West
- Chatham
- Crawley - East (Relocation)
- Crawley - North
- Crawley - West
- Deal
- Ditton/Aylesford
- Dover - Central
- Eastbourne
- East Grinstead
- Faversham
- Folkestone (Relocation)
- Gillingham
- Gravesend - South
- Hailsham
- Hastings
- Haywards Heath
- Horley (Relocation)
- Hythe (Kent)
- Isle of Sheppey
- Lewes
- Maidstone - Central (Relocation)
- Maidstone - East
- Margate
- Newhaven (Relocation)
- Peacehaven
- Rainham
- Redhill
- Reigate
- Rochester
- Royal Tunbridge Wells
- Seaford
- Strood
- Swanscombe/Northfleet
- Tenterden
- Tonbridge (Relocation)
- Uckfield
- Whitstable
Comments are closed on this article.