A ROBBER has been jailed for six years after threatening staff members at two Basildon businesses on the same day.

Shaun Cooper threatened a shop assistant with a knife and demanded she opened the till and cigarette cabinet at the Texaco service station in Whitmore Way after 6am on Sunday, April 12.

He then stole cash and cigarettes worth a combined total of about £1,500.

He then went into Cellar Plus, in Whitmore Way and threatened the owner with a knife at 7.50pm.

Again, he demanded he opened the till and got away with about £300.

A witness outside the shop alerted police and officers carried out a search of the area.

While officers were out looking for Cooper, a resident called police to say she had footage captured by her doorbell of a man acting suspiciously.

The 42-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of a knife or sharp pointed article in a public place.

He admitted to the offences at Basildon Crown Court on May 13 and was jailed for six years on June 4 at the same court.

He was also ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge.

DC Jake Weeks, of Basildon Police Station, said: “Cooper was identified through CCTV footage and admitted the robberies during his police interview.

“The evidence against him meant he had no option but to plead guilty in court. He now has a significant time in prison to reflect on his actions.

“During the police interview, he told officers he had committed the crimes to fund his drug habit.

“Fortunately in this case his victims were unhurt, but his actions have meant they no longer feel safe going about their daily lives.

“Cases such as this highlight how the root causes of why offenders carry a knife are complex and can’t be tackled through enforcement alone.

“Essex Police works with a wide range of organisations and charities to help tackle those root causes, through education, prevention, and rehabilitation.”

People who know someone carrying a weapon have been asked to call the police on 101 or report it online at essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, people can report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.