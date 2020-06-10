The owners of the country's leading theme parks have provided an update as to when they will reopen following the coronavirus pandemic.

There is hope that some theme parks across the UK - which are currently closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 - could be set to reopen in a matter of weeks.

Here's a round-up of some of the biggest theme parks and what their reopening plans are:

Alton Towers

The theme park in Staffordshire is owned by Merlin Entertainment - and is planning to reopen on July 4.

A spokesman said: "Ahead of our planned reopening of the rest of the Resort on 4th July, we reopened our Gardens on June 6 in line with Government guidance.

"Tickets will need to be pre-booked in advance before visiting.

"The health and safety of our guests and staff is always our number one priority and we have therefore introduced a number of additional hygiene and safety measures which you’ll see in place when you visit."

Thorpe Park

The amusement park in Chertsey, Surrey - owned by Merlin Entertainment - said it hopes to reopen on July 4.

But not all rides and attractions will be open and the number of visitors will be limited to allow for social distancing.

An announcement on its website read: "In line with current Government guidance, we are hoping to be able to reopen the resort on July 4.

"Guests with pre-booked theme park tickets for dates when Thorpe Park Resort is closed will be able to use their tickets on another date during the 2020 theme park season (excluding Fright Nights and any other pre-advertised closed dates)."

The park revealed the safety measures that will be put in place when it reopens. This includes a pre-book ticket system; spaced out seating configurations on rides, in dining areas, and during live shows; more 'grab and go' food options; personal protective equipment for staff; and temperature checks for staff and visitors before they enter the park.

Visitors are also encouraged to wear face masks and pay with card rather than cash.

Chessington World of Adventures

The park in Surrey - also owned by Merlin Entertainment - says it hopes to reopen on July 4.

It plans to have a phased reopening, starting with limited capacity and reduced hours.

Like Thorpe Park, it will be introducing a range of hygiene and safety measures. These include asking all visitors - including annual passholders - to pre-book in order to manage the number of visitors each day.

There will also be temperature checks at the park entrance, hand sanitiser stations across the resort, more 'grab and go' food options, spaced seating on rides, socially distanced queues, and limits on the number of people in indoor attractions.

Legoland

Legoland in Windsor - another park owned by Merlin Entertainment - hopes to reopen on July 4.

Its safety measures are similar to those of Thorpe Park and Chessington.

It is encouraging visitors to pre-book their tickets, use cards rather than cash and keep two metres apart in queues.

Seating arrangements on rides, dining areas and live shows will be spaced out, there will be temperatures checks at the gate, and there will be regular cleaning throughout the day.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The seaside amusement park in Lancashire is also anticipating to reopen on July 4.

A spokesman from the park said: "Blackpool Pleasure Beach is preparing to reopen respectfully and safely.

"We will be introducing a range of new policies and procedures to ensure our amusement park remains as safe as possible for all our guests.

"In line with current Government guidance, we expect to be able to reopen Blackpool Pleasure Beach on July 4, 2020."

One way systems, social distancing measures, and contactless payments are among some of the new features aimed to make the park safer for all who attend.

Flamingo Land

The park, based in Kirby Misperton, Malton, North Yorkshire, has yet to confirm when it plans to reopen.

Drayton Manor Theme Park

The theme park in Drayton Bassett, Staffordshire, hasn't provided any further details on when they will reopen.