TV channels and streaming platforms have revealed their schedules for the remaining Premier League football matches.

The Premier League will resume on June 17 after a 100-day hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aston Villa will kick-off the second part of the season when they host Sheffield United, their game in hand on their relegation rivals, at 6pm before City welcome Arsenal later that evening.

Tottenham will host Manchester United on Friday June 19, with Southampton travelling to Norwich on the same day.

The Premier League’s first weekend back over June 20 and 21 will also see Watford host Leicester on BT Sport.

The channel will also broadcast the first live 3pm Saturday fixture in the top flight – Brighton against Arsenal.

West Ham host Wolves on Sky at 17.30 with struggling Bournemouth hosting Crystal Palace at 19.45, live on the BBC.

It is the first time since the Premier League started in 1992 games will be shown live on terrestrial television.

Chelsea resume when they travel to Villa Park at 16.15 on Sunday June 21 and Newcastle host Sheffield United earlier in the day.

Burnley complete the opening round of the re-start with a trip to Manchester City on June 22.

Sky Sports will make 25 of their top-flight matches free to air while Amazon Prime’s four matches will also be broadcast for free.

The BBC has not broadcast a live top-flight league match since 1987-88.

Here's the full TV schedule list:

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (6pm) - Sky Sports

Man City vs Arsenal (8pm) - Sky Sports

Friday, June 19

Norwich vs Southampton (6pm) - Sky Sports

Tottenham vs Manchester United (8pm) - Sky Sports

Saturday, June 20

Watford vs Leicester (12.30pm) - BT Sport

Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm) - BT Sport

West Ham vs Wolves (5.30pm) - Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (7.45pm) - BBC

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle vs Sheffield United (2pm) - Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.30pm) - Sky Sports

Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) - Sky Sports

Monday, June 22

Man City vs Burnley (8pm) - Sky Sports

Tuesday, June 23

Southampton vs Arsenal (6pm) - Sky Sports

Tottenham vs West Ham (8.15pm) - Sky Sports

Wednesday, June 24

Manchester United vs Sheffield United (6pm) - Sky Sports

Newcastle vs Aston Villa (6pm) - BT Sport

Norwich vs Everton (6pm) - BBC

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) - Sky Sports

Thursday, June 25

Burnley vs Watford (6pm) - Sky Sports

Leicester vs Brighton (6pm) - Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Man City (8.15pm) - Sky Sports

Wolves vs Bournemouth (8.15pm) - BT Sport

Saturday, June 27

Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup) (5pm) - BT Sport

Norwich vs Manchester United (FA Cup) (8.15pm) - BBC

Sunday, June 28

Aston Villa vs Wolves (12pm) - BT Sport

Leicester vs Chelsea (FA Cup) (2.30pm) - BT Sport

Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup) (6pm) - BBC

Watford vs Southampton (4.30pm) - Sky Sports

Monday, June 29

Crystal Palace vs Burnley (8pm) - Amazon Prime

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton vs Manchester United (6pm) - Sky Sports

Sheffield United vs Tottenham (8.15pm) - Sky Sports

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth vs Newcastle (6pm) - Sky Sports

Everton vs Leicester (6pm) - Sky Sports

West Ham vs Chelsea (8.15pm) - Sky Sports

Thursday, July 2