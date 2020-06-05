Costa Coffee have reopened another 180 stores for takeout across the country as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.

The move on Thursday, June 4, comes after dozens of drive-thru branches, along with a number of coffee shops, resumed trading in recent weeks.

In a previous statement, CEO of Costa Coffee, Jill McDonald said: "The safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority and ahead of these stores re-opening, we put in place new social distancing guidelines, enhanced hygiene procedures and are providing teams with personal protective equipment.

"We have been really pleased with how well our stores teams have been able to adapt to our new ways working, allowing us to serve great coffee, as safely as possible.

"We have also received some great feedback from our customers and key workers taking advantage of enjoying a well-deserved coffee break whilst on essential journeys to or from work."

This is a full of stores that have reopened:

These stores are available for delivery with Uber Eats:

Birmingham Navigation St

Edinburgh Sth Bridge

Leeds Crown Point (Also for takeaway)

Leicester St Georges

London Tooley Street

Newcastle Gallowgate Wellbar

Peckham Rye Lane

Peterbro Brotherhood

Richmond

Romford Pavillion

Whitechapel

These stores are available for takeaway and mobile order via the Costa app:

Chadwell Heath

Ipswich drive-thru (Only via Costa app)

London Charlton

London Leyton Mills

Milton Keynes Kingston

These stores are available for mobile order via the Costa app and Delivery via Uber Eats:

Avonmeads

Manchester Oxford Rd

Plymouth New George

The stores below are for takeaway only:

Aberdare

Abingdon

Acton

Alton

Antelope Park

Arnold

Arnos Grove

Arun Retail Park

Ashford 2

Baillieston

Balsall Common

Barking Station Parade

Barkingside

Barlborough

Beaulieu Square

Bedgrove

Beeston

Berkeley Precinct

Bexley

Bicester 2

Bishop Auckland RP

Borehamwood

Borough

Bourne End

BP Crow Orchard

BP Gorleston Great Yarmouth

Broadcut Retail Park

Broadstone

Brookgate

Broomhill

Buckingham Avenue

Buckshaw Village

Cambridge Beehive

Cardiff Capital Park

Carterton

Castletown

Catford 1

Catford 2

Caversham

Chandlers Ford

Channon

Chase Farm Hospital

Chertsey

Chester Broughton Pk

Chesterfield Road

Chineham

Clifton Moor RP

Coleshill

Colindale

Colindale Edition

Collingwood

Cookham

Cookham 2

Cowley Road

Cramlington RP

Cricklewood 1

Crosby 2

Crowthorne

Cumbernauld 1

Dartford

Datchet

Dedworth Road 2

Deptford

Derriford Hospital

Dorking

Douglas

East Grinstead

East Ham

Eastcote

Edgware Road 2

Elm Park

Ely Retail Park

Falkirk 2

Finchley Central

Finsbury Park

Fore Street

Gateacre

Gillingham - Kent

Gravesend

Great Yarmouth

Guiseley

Hampton Hill

Handsworth Road

Harpenden 1

Haywards Heath

Hednesford

Hendon

Hersham

Hilton Hotels - London Olympia

Hinchley Wood

Horley

Hornchurch 2

Hounslow 1

Huntingdon RP

Hythe

Ilford

Ilford 2

Keswick

Kidlington 2

Kilburn Station

Kings Hill 2

Kinson

Langley

Langley Park

Larkhall

LCY / DLR

Lichfield

Linlithgow

Littlehampton

Locks Heath

Longfield

Lutterworth

Madford Retail Park

Maidenhead

Mallard Retail Park

Medirest @ Isle of Wight

Mere Green

MFG Highworth

MFG Newington

Midsommer Norton

Mooragh Park

Morecambe

Moto Blackburn Extra Service Area

Moto Cambridge Extra Service Area

Moto Cherwell Valley

Moto Chieveley

Moto Collumpton Extra Service Area

Moto Exeter

Moto Ferrybridge Service Area

Moto Leigh Delamere East Main Building

Moto Leigh Delamere West

Moto Peterborough Extra Service Area

Moto Reading East

Moto Reading West Kiosk

Moto Stafford

Moto Toddington North

Moto Wetherby

New Cross

New Malden

New Malden Golf Centre

Norbury

North Chingford

North Finchley

Northwood

Norwich

Pangbourne

Peacehaven

Penge

Penrith

Petersfield

Preston Road

Princess Works

Ramsey

Redhill

RFF Esso Isenhurst

RFF Esso Kingston

RFF Esso Meads

Roadchef Strensham South MSA

Rochester

Romsey Town

Rotherham

Rowner

Royston

Rushden

Sandpiper - Bath Street, Jersey

Sandpiper - Chaud Lapin

Sandpiper - Liberty Wharf

Sandpiper - Pollet

Sandpiper - Queen Street CHANNEL ISLAND

Sandpiper - St Aubins (Jersey)

Sandpiper - St Peter Port

Sandpiper - The Bridge

Sandpiper - York Street

Saxmundham

Scunthorpe 2

Sea Terminal

Selby

Seven Sisters 1

Sevenoaks

Shell Newcastle Skyway

Shell Shinfield Reading

Shell Stevenage

Shenfield

Shepperton

Sidcup Station

South Ealing

South Norwood

Spalding

Spitfire Retail Park

St James Street Walthamstow

St Leonard's Road

Stowmarket

Swanley

Tamworth

Templars Shopping Park

Thame

Thanet Way

Thatcham

Thorpe Bay

Towcester

Ulverston

Upminster 2

Verwood

Walthamstow Station

Waterlooville RP

Watford Gap MSA South

Weeke

West Ealing

West Malling

West Swindon

Westminster Bridge Road

Wetherby

Whitehaven

Whitton

Wimborne

Wisbech

Woodford Bridge

Woolwich DLR

Workington

Wylde Green

Wyndley Leisure Centre

These are the drive-thru only stores: