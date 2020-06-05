Costa Coffee have reopened another 180 stores for takeout across the country as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.
The move on Thursday, June 4, comes after dozens of drive-thru branches, along with a number of coffee shops, resumed trading in recent weeks.
In a previous statement, CEO of Costa Coffee, Jill McDonald said: "The safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority and ahead of these stores re-opening, we put in place new social distancing guidelines, enhanced hygiene procedures and are providing teams with personal protective equipment.
"We have been really pleased with how well our stores teams have been able to adapt to our new ways working, allowing us to serve great coffee, as safely as possible.
"We have also received some great feedback from our customers and key workers taking advantage of enjoying a well-deserved coffee break whilst on essential journeys to or from work."
This is a full of stores that have reopened:
These stores are available for delivery with Uber Eats:
- Birmingham Navigation St
- Edinburgh Sth Bridge
- Leeds Crown Point (Also for takeaway)
- Leicester St Georges
- London Tooley Street
- Newcastle Gallowgate Wellbar
- Peckham Rye Lane
- Peterbro Brotherhood
- Richmond
- Romford Pavillion
- Whitechapel
These stores are available for takeaway and mobile order via the Costa app:
- Chadwell Heath
- Ipswich drive-thru (Only via Costa app)
- London Charlton
- London Leyton Mills
- Milton Keynes Kingston
These stores are available for mobile order via the Costa app and Delivery via Uber Eats:
- Avonmeads
- Manchester Oxford Rd
- Plymouth New George
The stores below are for takeaway only:
- Aberdare
- Abingdon
- Acton
- Alton
- Antelope Park
- Arnold
- Arnos Grove
- Arun Retail Park
- Ashford 2
- Baillieston
- Balsall Common
- Barking Station Parade
- Barkingside
- Barlborough
- Beaulieu Square
- Bedgrove
- Beeston
- Berkeley Precinct
- Bexley
- Bicester 2
- Bishop Auckland RP
- Borehamwood
- Borough
- Bourne End
- BP Crow Orchard
- BP Gorleston Great Yarmouth
- Broadcut Retail Park
- Broadstone
- Brookgate
- Broomhill
- Buckingham Avenue
- Buckshaw Village
- Cambridge Beehive
- Cardiff Capital Park
- Carterton
- Castletown
- Catford 1
- Catford 2
- Caversham
- Chandlers Ford
- Channon
- Chase Farm Hospital
- Chertsey
- Chester Broughton Pk
- Chesterfield Road
- Chineham
- Clifton Moor RP
- Coleshill
- Colindale
- Colindale Edition
- Collingwood
- Cookham
- Cookham 2
- Cowley Road
- Cramlington RP
- Cricklewood 1
- Crosby 2
- Crowthorne
- Cumbernauld 1
- Dartford
- Datchet
- Dedworth Road 2
- Deptford
- Derriford Hospital
- Dorking
- Douglas
- East Grinstead
- East Ham
- Eastcote
- Edgware Road 2
- Elm Park
- Ely Retail Park
- Falkirk 2
- Finchley Central
- Finsbury Park
- Fore Street
- Gateacre
- Gillingham - Kent
- Gravesend
- Great Yarmouth
- Guiseley
- Hampton Hill
- Handsworth Road
- Harpenden 1
- Haywards Heath
- Hednesford
- Hendon
- Hersham
- Hilton Hotels - London Olympia
- Hinchley Wood
- Horley
- Hornchurch 2
- Hounslow 1
- Huntingdon RP
- Hythe
- Ilford
- Ilford 2
- Keswick
- Kidlington 2
- Kilburn Station
- Kings Hill 2
- Kinson
- Langley
- Langley Park
- Larkhall
- LCY / DLR
- Lichfield
- Linlithgow
- Littlehampton
- Locks Heath
- Longfield
- Lutterworth
- Madford Retail Park
- Maidenhead
- Mallard Retail Park
- Medirest @ Isle of Wight
- Mere Green
- MFG Highworth
- MFG Newington
- Midsommer Norton
- Mooragh Park
- Morecambe
- Moto Blackburn Extra Service Area
- Moto Cambridge Extra Service Area
- Moto Cherwell Valley
- Moto Chieveley
- Moto Collumpton Extra Service Area
- Moto Exeter
- Moto Ferrybridge Service Area
- Moto Leigh Delamere East Main Building
- Moto Leigh Delamere West
- Moto Peterborough Extra Service Area
- Moto Reading East
- Moto Reading West Kiosk
- Moto Stafford
- Moto Toddington North
- Moto Wetherby
- New Cross
- New Malden
- New Malden Golf Centre
- Norbury
- North Chingford
- North Finchley
- Northwood
- Norwich
- Pangbourne
- Peacehaven
- Penge
- Penrith
- Petersfield
- Preston Road
- Princess Works
- Ramsey
- Redhill
- RFF Esso Isenhurst
- RFF Esso Kingston
- RFF Esso Meads
- Roadchef Strensham South MSA
- Rochester
- Romsey Town
- Rotherham
- Rowner
- Royston
- Rushden
- Sandpiper - Bath Street, Jersey
- Sandpiper - Chaud Lapin
- Sandpiper - Liberty Wharf
- Sandpiper - Pollet
- Sandpiper - Queen Street CHANNEL ISLAND
- Sandpiper - St Aubins (Jersey)
- Sandpiper - St Peter Port
- Sandpiper - The Bridge
- Sandpiper - York Street
- Saxmundham
- Scunthorpe 2
- Sea Terminal
- Selby
- Seven Sisters 1
- Sevenoaks
- Shell Newcastle Skyway
- Shell Shinfield Reading
- Shell Stevenage
- Shenfield
- Shepperton
- Sidcup Station
- South Ealing
- South Norwood
- Spalding
- Spitfire Retail Park
- St James Street Walthamstow
- St Leonard's Road
- Stowmarket
- Swanley
- Tamworth
- Tamworth
- Templars Shopping Park
- Thame
- Thanet Way
- Thatcham
- Thorpe Bay
- Towcester
- Ulverston
- Upminster 2
- Verwood
- Walthamstow Station
- Waterlooville RP
- Watford Gap MSA South
- Weeke
- West Ealing
- West Malling
- West Swindon
- Westminster Bridge Road
- Wetherby
- Whitehaven
- Whitton
- Wimborne
- Wisbech
- Woodford Bridge
- Woolwich DLR
- Workington
- Wylde Green
- Wyndley Leisure Centre
These are the drive-thru only stores:
- Aberdeen Abbotswel
- Aberdeen
- Abergavenny
- Accrington Hyndburn Rd
- Alperton
- Altrincham Sunbank Lane
- Amesbury
- Andover Business Park
- Ashton Under Lyne
- Bagshot
- Banbury
- Barnsley Birdwell
- Barrow In Furness
- Basingstoke
- Beckton
- Bedford
- Bedford St Johns
- Birmingham
- Blackburn Grimshaw
- Blackburn Whitebirk
- Blue Boar Motorways Ltd - Watford Gap North
- Blue Boar Motorways Ltd - Watford Gap South
- Bodelwyddan
- Bolton Cutacre
- Bolton
- Boston Pilgrim Way
- Bradford
- Bradford Stanley
- Bristol Cribbs Causeway
- Bristol
- Bromborough Croft
- Burton Upon Trent
- Bury Park 66
- Caerphilly Gallagher RP
- Camborne
- Cambridge Caxton
- Cannock
- Canvey Island
- Cardiff
- Carlisle London Rd RP
- Castleford Thunderhead
- Chellaston Riber Drive
- Cheltenham Centrum RP
- Chemlsford
- Cheshire Oaks
- Chester Drive Thru
- Colchester
- Consett
- Coventry Rugby Rd
- Crewe Jack Mills Way
- Cross Hands
- Croydon
- Dagenham Yewtree Avenue
- Darlington
- Derby Meteor
- Derby Wyvern
- Didcot
- Doncaster Lakeside
- Dudley
- Dumfries
- Dundee Ethiebetn
- Edin Milton Link
- Edin Sharpdale
- Elgin Riverside Park
- Ellesmere Port
- Evesham Twyford Services
- Faringdon
- Farnborough
- Fort William
- Glasgow Braehead
- Glasgow Crow Rd
- Glasgow Crown St
- Glasgow Darnley
- Gloucester
- Gloucester Quays
- Gosforth
- Gosport Heritage Way
- Hanley
- Hardwicke Bath Rd
- Hartlepool
- Harwich
- Haverfordwest
- Hemel Hempstead Maylands
- Huddersfield
- Hull
- Ipswich Martlesham Heath
- Kettering RP
- Kingswinford
- Leamington Spa
- Leigh Parsonage
- Letchworth Avenue One
- Lichfield
- Lichfield Imperial RP
- Liverpool Aintree
- Liverpool Edge Lane
- Llantrisant
- Lomondgate
- Lon Blackheath
- Loughborough Rd
- Lowestoft Tower Rd
- Man White City
- Mansfield Sutton Rd
- Maresfield Ashdown BP
- Middlehaven
- Milford Haven
- Moto Costa Knutsford North Drive Thru
- Moto Costa Toddington South Drive Thru
- Moto Hospitality - Birch East Drive Thru
- Moto Hospitality - Cherwell Valley Drive Thru
- Moto Hospitality - Reading West Drive Thru
- Moto Hospitality - Stafford Drive Thru
- Moto Hospitality - Toddington North Drive Thru
- Moto Reading East Drive Thru
- Moto Wetherby Drive Thru
- Necton Rudge Way
- Newcastle Drive-Thru
- North Ayrshire
- North Tyneside
- Northampton Sixfields
- Norwich
- Notts Daleside
- Notts Drive Thru
- Oxford Headington
- Oxford Seacourt
- Penzance
- Perth
- Peterborough
- Plymouth
- Plymouth Rd
- Poole Tower RP
- Port Glasgow
- Portsmouth
- Preston
- Preston Fulwood Central
- Reading
- Reading Proctor End North
- Roadchef - Rownhams South Drive Thru Only
- Roadchef Motorways Limited - Sandbach North
- Roadchef Motorways Limited - Sandbach South
- Roadchef Motorways Ltd - Chester Drive Thru Only
- Roadchef Motorways Ltd - Clacket Lane East
- Roadchef Motorways Ltd - Clacket Lane West
- Roadchef Motorways Ltd - Maidstone Drive Thru
- Roadchef Motorways Ltd - Strensham North Drv Thru
- Roadchef Motorways Ltd - Tibshelf North Drive Thru
- Roadchef Rownhams North Drive Thru Only
- Roadchef Strensham South Drive Thru Only
- Rotherham
- Royston Gateway RP
- Ruabon Watkin Way
- Runcorn
- Rushden Lakes
- Sale Citygate 1 Cross St
- Saltash Carkeel Gateway
- Scunthorpe
- Sheffield Drake
- Sheffield
- Shirley
- Sittingbourne
- Slough Retail Park
- ST Helens
- St Ives
- Stafford Beacon Way
- Stirling Springkerse
- Stowmarket
- Sunderland Pallion
- Sutton in Ashfield
- Swansea
- Swansea Parc Cwmdu
- Swansea Parc Tawe
- Swindon Drive Thru
- Taunton
- Telford Rampart Way
- Thanet Drive Thru
- Thinford
- Wakefield
- Wakefield SnowHill
- Warrington
- Watford Arches RP
- Wednesbury
- Wellington West Park
- Weston Super Mare 3
- Wigan
- Winchester
- Winnersh Reading Rd
- Wisbech Cromwell Rd
- Wolverhampton
- Wolviston
- Wrexham Plas Coch
- York Eboracum Way
