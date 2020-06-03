The most wanted criminals in the UK have been revealed.

Latest information from the National Crime Agency (NCA) has highlighted a total of 23 fugitives who are on the run across the country and abroad.

Here's a round-up of the criminals sought by the NCA.

Police have warned not to approach any of the people featured below and to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, call 999.

Richard Wakeling

Most wanted: Richard Wakeling. Picture: NCA

Richard Wakeling, from Brentwood, Essex, tried to import £8million of liquid amphetamine into the UK in April 2016.

On April 9, 2019, he was convicted and sentenced to 11 years after he absconded before his 12-week trial began.

Wakeling has a right lower leg amputation and uses a prosthetic leg.

He has family and friends in Ireland, Spain, Canada and Thailand. He requires regular medical treatment.

Michael Paul Moogan

Most wanted: Michael Paul Moogan. Picture: NCA

Moogan, from Liverpool, is believed to be linked to a Rotterdam café raided in 2013 as part of a series of coordinated strikes in the UK and the Netherlands.

It is suspected the café was being used as a front for an operations centre for international drug traffickers where they could meet for negotiations with cartels and for arranging the financing and transportation of huge quantities of drugs.

It is alleged that during 2013 Moogan was involved in a conspiracy to import cocaine into the UK.

Moogan has blue eyes and a tattoo of a cross and a large crucifix on his left arm.

Costas Sampson

Most wanted: Costas Sampson. Picture: NCA

On August 25, 2012 Sampson was convicted of raping a girl he met at a nightclub in London in February 2010.

The girl was taken unwell after accepting a drink from a stranger, and Sampson and a friend offered to take her home.

Sampson told one of the girl’s friends that he was a medical expert. He later raped the girl at her flat while she was incapacitated.

Sampson was also convicted of stealing her mobile phone, plus her flatmate’s laptop and games console.

Sampson is a Cypriot national who is known to use the alias Kostas.

Daniel Dugic

Most wanted: Daniel Dugic. Picture: NCA

Dugic is suspected of being involved in a conspiracy to import 255 kilos of cocaine. A number of other individuals were convicted in June 2011.

The conspiracy involved a small UK vessel meeting a commercial container ship in the English Channel from which the drugs were transferred.

Although Dugic was not on board either vessel, he is alleged to have played a major part in organising the importation.

Dugic is originally from Serbia.

Rezgar Zengana

Most wanted: Rezgar Zengana. Picture: NCA

On December 10, 2006 at Argyle Street, Glasgow, Zengana posed as a private hire taxi driver to pick up his 25-year-old female victim before driving her to a private dwelling where he raped his victim.

He was convicted of the rape but is still to be sentenced for this offence.

Zengana is an Iraqi national.

Mehmet Salih

Most wanted: Mehmet Salih. Picture: NCA

Between December 2010 and November 2011 Salih is accused of being involved in a conspiracy to supply cocaine.

It is believed he was contacted on a regular basis by an associate for the purposes of buying cocaine, delivering it and collecting payments.

In May 2011 Salih allegedly visited Lincolnshire to deliver a quantity of cocaine that was subsequently recovered by the police.

He was arrested and was in possession of £20,000 (€25,000). Salih was released on bail to appear at a police station later in the year but failed to attend.

Salih is a Cypriot national. He has a scar on his right eye.

Derek McGraw Ferguson

Most wanted: Derek McGraw Ferguson. Picture: NCA

Ferguson is sought in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron on June 28, 2007 at the Auchinairn Tavern, Bishopbriggs near Glasgow.

Ferguson was born in Glasgow in 1964.

He has green/blue eyes and short balding brown/grey hair.

Mark Liscott

Most wanted: Mark Liscott. Picture: NCA

Liscott, who is originally from Great Barr, Birmingham, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment in January 2005 for supplying cannabis in the West Midlands area.

He served part of his sentence before he was released on licence.

He breached the terms of his licence and it’s believed he became involved in the distribution of drugs, working with organised crime groups in both Nottingham and London.

Liscott has brown eyes and a surgical scar on his back.

Shazad Ghafoor

Most wanted: Shazad Ghafoor. Picture: NCA

Ghafoor took a courtesy car from a dealership in Manchester in August 2013 using a driving license in another person’s name.

Police spotted the car and the pursuit ended in the Halifax area when he crashed. His wife and two children, who were also in the car, suffered minor injuries.

Cash to the value of £80-100,000 was recovered. There were traces of heroin, cocaine and cannabis on the notes. He was charged with fraud, possession of criminal property, dangerous driving and disqualified driving.

Ghafoor was also charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply after a vehicle was searched in Withington in November 2013 and cannabis worth £245,000 was found. In May 2014 Ghafoor pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was due to appear at court in February 2015 in relation to the other charges but failed to answer his bail and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In addition, Ghafoor was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply in relation to a separate seizure of cannabis worth £24,000 that was found at a house on Kingsway Avenue, Burnage, in September 2014.

He was due to appear in court but failed to answer his bail and another warrant was issued for his arrest.

Ghafoor has a pock mark on his right cheek, a scar on the right of the nose, and a scar on top of his right hand.

Allan Foster

Most wanted: Allan Foster. Picture: NCA

Foster is alleged to have murdered David 'Noddy' Rice at the Marsden Bay Car Park, South Shields on May 24, 2006.

Foster is also wanted for two offences of conspiring to supply controlled drugs and also for the theft of a diamond ring.

Foster has links to the Canary Islands and Majorca. He is also known to use the alias Shaun Michael Wilkinson.

Osman Aydeniz

Most wanted: Osman Aydeniz. Picture: NCA

Aydeniz is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply 17.83 kg of diamorphine.

Three others have already been convicted in connection with this offence.

He is also wanted for conspiracy to commit theft and transferring criminal property.

Aydeniz is a Cypriot national.

David Ungi

Most wanted: David Ungi. Picture: NCA

In July 2015, Ungi and two associates were in a vehicle on Banks Road in Garston, Liverpool, which police believe rammed a motorcycle carrying two males.

A single shot from a 12-gauge shotgun was fired inflicting a fatal injury to one of the men and injuring the other.

The murder victim was Garston teenager Vinny Waddington.

Ungi is also alleged to be involved in the unlawful distribution of controlled drugs in the Liverpool area.

Kevin Thomas Parle

Most wanted: Kevin Thomas Parle. Picture: NCA

Kevin Thomas Parle is wanted in connection with the murders in Liverpool of 16-year-old Liam Kelly in 2004 and Lucy Hargreaves in 2005.

He is also known as 'Hemp'.

Ozgur Demir

Most wanted: Ozgur Demir. Picture: NCA

Demir is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply 17.83 kg of diamorphine.

Three others have already been convicted in connection with this offence.

Demir is a Turkish national.

Mark Quinn

Most wanted: Mark Quinn. Picture: NCA

Quinn is wanted by Police Scotland on suspicion of supplying amphetamine.

Between August 2013 and April 2014, Quinn was allegedly involved in an organised crime group concerned in the production, transportation and distribution of amphetamine with a street value of over £11m.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, large build and has short brown hair.

Fatah Benlaredj

Most wanted: Fatah Benlaredj. Picture: NCA

Fatah Benlaredj is wanted for the rape of a seven-year-old girl.

Benlaredj also uses the nickname Samir.

Ersin Mustafa

Most wanted: Ersin Mustafa. Picture: NCA

Between 2006 to 2008, Mustafa is believed to have been involved in insider dealing with seven other individuals.

While employed at the London branch of investment bank JP Morgan Cazenove, he allegedly obtained information about future acquisitions and mergers, which were provided to others who then traded using this information.

Over a two-year period, the group made approximately £2.5 million in criminal profits.

In July 2008 Mustafa was arrested by the City of London Police and then released on bail.

It is believed he fled the UK around December 2009.

Jonathon Kelly

Most wanted: Jonathon Kelly. Picture: NCA

Wanted by Police Scotland on recall to prison to serve remaining sentence of nine years and 10 months for a number of serious assaults.

Kelly, who is extremely violent and poses a high risk to both police and members of the public, was convicted at various courts of a number of offences between 2002 and 2010.

He received sentences in excess of 16 years, and in September 2013 he was released on licence but failed to adhere to conditions set.

The offences he was convicted of included an assault to severe injury and danger of life, robbery, assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, breach of the peace and having a sharply pointed implement in prison.

In one of the most serious assaults Kelly stabbed and paralysed his victim using a machete.

He is described as 180cm tall, heavy build, blue/grey eyes, short brown hair, Scottish accent, and occasionally has a beard.

Also has scars to the left and right side of the face, on his arms and his right hand.

Shashi Dhar Sahnan

Most wanted: Shashi Dhar Sahnan. Picture: NCA

Sahnan is accused of being involved in the importation of controlled Class A drugs, heroin, into the United Kingdom.

The huge quantity of drugs, which were concealed in packaging surrounding air conditioning units, was seized by HM Revenue and Customs during a joint operation with Leicestershire police in July 2007.

Customs officers found the drugs hidden in the struts of pallets upon which the machinery was being transported.

Born in India, Sahnan has brown eyes and wears an overt hearing aid in his right ear which sits over the ear.

Christakis Philippou

Most wanted: Christakis Philippou. Picture: NCA

Between 2004 and 2006, Philippou was involved in conspiracies where he and his co-defendants repeatedly set out to acquire, or sometimes to set up from scratch, travel agency businesses which were used as vehicles for fraud.

The travel agencies attracted customers by offering cut-price holidays.

The prices were so low that legitimate companies could not compete with them.

In each case, the travel agency ceased to trade, leaving customers without a holiday. This scam defrauded an estimated 20,000 people.

Sarah Panitzke

Most wanted: Sarah Panitzke. Picture: NCA

Panitzke is wanted by HMRC for conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

Panitzke was a senior member of a crime group involved in a VAT fraud. She controlled the company accounts of many companies remotely via different IP addresses.

Panitzke travelled extensively to further the fraud to places including Dubai, Spain and Andorra. She was responsible for laundering approximately £1billion pounds.

Panitzke absconded in May 2013 prior to the end of the trial and was convicted in her absence. She was sentenced to eight years on 22 August 2013.

Eighteen members of the crime group received sentences totalling 135 years.

She is described as 170cm tall, slim build with mousey straight hair, blue eyes and has a Yorkshire accent.

John Barton

Most wanted: John Barton. Picture: NCA

John Barton was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in 2003 after being convicted in his absence for conspiring to import a commercial amount of heroin into the United Kingdom between 1999 and 2000.

He is believed to have links to Fuengirola in Spain.

Timur Mehmet

Most wanted: Timur Mehmet. Picture: NCA

Mehmet is wanted for his role in a conspiracy to cheat the public revenue by operating a Missing Trader Intra-community (MTIC) fraud.

This caused a loss to the UK of £25 million (€31.5million).

Mehmet appeared in court in June 2007 and was told that failure to return for his trial in October 2007 could result in him being tried and sentenced in his absence.

He failed to attend and was subsequently found guilty. He was sentenced to eight years.

What to do

All of the information in this article was correct as of June 2, 2020.